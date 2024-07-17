Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s luxurious outdoor pizza oven has a sizzling discount

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Enjoy an al fresco dining experience this summer without a hefty price tag, thanks to this unbelievable deal on the compact Ninja Outdoor Oven. 

The Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven is currently just £189.05 in the Prime Day 2024 sale, which is a massive £160.94 off its RRP.

Ninja’s Electric Outdoor Oven is now under £200

Ninja’s Electric Outdoor Oven is now under £200

Enjoy al fresco dining this summer for a bargain, thanks to this deal on the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven.

  • Amazon
  • Was £349
  • Now £189.05
View Deal

With eight cooking functions and an adjustable temperature range of 40° to 370°C, the Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven is a versatile and multifunctional device that aims to recreate the authenticity of a traditional brick oven with the control and convenience of an electric oven. 

With the included pizza stone, Ninja promises you can create the perfect no-turn pizzas in under three minutes. You can either select your own temperature or choose between one of the five dedicated pizza programs which include Artisan, Thin, Deep Pan, New York or Calzone.

It’s not just pizzas that the Woodfire Electric Oven can handle as it boasts eight functions including Max Roast, Gourmet Roast, Bake, Smoker, Top Heat, Dehydrate and the always useful Keep Warm. 

Although the appliance is powered by electricity, Ninja has cleverly integrated its Woodfire technology to provide foods with a rich, smoky flavour. Thanks to the integrated smoke box, simply add a scoop of the specially designed Ninja wood pellets and experience fully-developed, smoky flavours. 

Ninja also usefully includes two sample packs of pellets with the Electric Oven, which supports up to six cooking sessions. These pellets are all-natural and made of 100% hardwood.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Ninja Woodfire Electric Oven ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.5-star rating based on over 70 customer reviews. 

If you’re planning on hosting garden parties this summer, or simply plan to spend more time outdoors, then the Ninja Woodfire Electric Oven is the perfect garden appliance for you.

Best Prime Day deals

UK:

US:

You might like…

Prime Day Headphones Deals: Last chance AirPods and Sony earbuds price cuts

Prime Day Headphones Deals: Last chance AirPods and Sony earbuds price cuts

Thomas Deehan 14 mins ago
Philips’ Sonicare Toothbrush is now super cheap for Prime Day

Philips’ Sonicare Toothbrush is now super cheap for Prime Day

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Ninja’s Prime Day deal lets you make ice cream on the cheap

Ninja’s Prime Day deal lets you make ice cream on the cheap

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
Prime Day Smartwatch Deals: Amazon’s top smartwatch discounts

Prime Day Smartwatch Deals: Amazon’s top smartwatch discounts

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Prime Day’s Shark vacuum deal just made it super easy to clean your car

Prime Day’s Shark vacuum deal just made it super easy to clean your car

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
Prime Day Air Fryer Deals: The top air fryer savings we’ve spotted

Prime Day Air Fryer Deals: The top air fryer savings we’ve spotted

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words