Ninja’s luxurious outdoor pizza oven has a sizzling discount

Enjoy an al fresco dining experience this summer without a hefty price tag, thanks to this unbelievable deal on the compact Ninja Outdoor Oven.

The Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven is currently just £189.05 in the Prime Day 2024 sale, which is a massive £160.94 off its RRP.

Ninja’s Electric Outdoor Oven is now under £200 Enjoy al fresco dining this summer for a bargain, thanks to this deal on the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven. Amazon

Was £349

Now £189.05 View Deal

With eight cooking functions and an adjustable temperature range of 40° to 370°C, the Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven is a versatile and multifunctional device that aims to recreate the authenticity of a traditional brick oven with the control and convenience of an electric oven.

With the included pizza stone, Ninja promises you can create the perfect no-turn pizzas in under three minutes. You can either select your own temperature or choose between one of the five dedicated pizza programs which include Artisan, Thin, Deep Pan, New York or Calzone.

It’s not just pizzas that the Woodfire Electric Oven can handle as it boasts eight functions including Max Roast, Gourmet Roast, Bake, Smoker, Top Heat, Dehydrate and the always useful Keep Warm.

Although the appliance is powered by electricity, Ninja has cleverly integrated its Woodfire technology to provide foods with a rich, smoky flavour. Thanks to the integrated smoke box, simply add a scoop of the specially designed Ninja wood pellets and experience fully-developed, smoky flavours.

Ninja also usefully includes two sample packs of pellets with the Electric Oven, which supports up to six cooking sessions. These pellets are all-natural and made of 100% hardwood.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Ninja Woodfire Electric Oven ourselves, it currently boasts a 4.5-star rating based on over 70 customer reviews.

If you’re planning on hosting garden parties this summer, or simply plan to spend more time outdoors, then the Ninja Woodfire Electric Oven is the perfect garden appliance for you.

