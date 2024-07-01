Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s largest air fryer has an even bigger discount

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Part of the appeal of air fryers is the ability to save space on your counter tops, but sometimes you need copious cooking room to fashion a feast.

That’s why we’re pleased to see this eBay deal on Ninja’s most capacious air fryer. The official Ninja store on eBay is selling a refurbished Foodi FlexDrawer AirFryer 10.4L for just £179. Buy this model new and it’ll cost you £269.99, so that’s a £90.99 or 34% saving.

Ninja’s largest air fryer is 34% off

Ninja’s largest air fryer is 34% off

If you’re looking to save on this massive 10.4L capactity FlexDrawer air fryer, check out this refurbished air fryer.

  • eBay
  • New: £269.99
  • Now £179
View Deal

If you’re worried about buying certified refurbished, there’s a one year warranty on this product. The model is described on the listing as being in “Good condition – Fully working. Some cosmetic imperfections. Plain packaging. 1-year warranty.”

This model is headlined by the 10.4-litres of cooking space, which could be used as one large component or divided into two smaller cooking areas with individual temperature control.

There’s loads of cooking modes available, including max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and prove, and our reviewer was able to get fantastic results across the modes.

Our reviewer gave this model a 4.5 star score from a possible five. He says this is the air fryer to go for if you need the extra capacity and the flexibility provided by the single/dual drawer option.

He concluded: “Easy to use, powerful and producing excellent, even results, the Ninja AF500UK is another winner from the company. Whether it’s right for you depends on what you need to do. If you mostly need maximum capacity, with the option for flexibility, it’s a great choice; if you mostly cook smaller portions or two different food types, the existing AF400UK and its twin baskets may suit you more. Otherwise, check out my guide to the best air fryers.”

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

