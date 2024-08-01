Ninja’s largest air fryer has a huge discount to match

If you’re intending to go big on a new air fryer purchase, check out the discount on the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer.

Amazon’s deal gets you the biggest air fryer in Ninja’s extensive range for just £175.20. That’s a 20% saving on this titanic kitchen appliance’s £219 RRP.

What a fabulous device this is, too. With a massive 10.4L cooking drawer, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer can make big meals for eight or more people. What’s more, when you insert the provided divider, said giant drawer turns into two smaller 5.2L drawers with their own independent cooking zones.

This means that you can cook two separate components to a meal, and even sync up their timing to be ready at the same time. There are seven cooking functions on offer: Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate, and Prove.

The key appeal of an air fryer can be boiled down to three things: speed, efficiency, and healthiness. It can cook quick family meals up to 65% faster than fan ovens, while you’ll use 45% less energy. In many occasions, you’ll be using way less or even no oil.

We raved about the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer in our review, scoring it 4.5 out of 5 and concluding that it was “Easy to use, powerful and producing excellent, even results”.

It’s the ideal purchase for those with big families who nonetheless want to taste the benefits of the air fryer format. Be quick though – this is a strictly limited time deal.