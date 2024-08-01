Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s largest air fryer has a huge discount to match

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re intending to go big on a new air fryer purchase, check out the discount on the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer.

Amazon’s deal gets you the biggest air fryer in Ninja’s extensive range for just £175.20. That’s a 20% saving on this titanic kitchen appliance’s £219 RRP.

Save 20% on the huge Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer air fryer

Save 20% on the huge Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer air fryer

The massive 10.4L Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer air fryer is selling at a 20% discount right now on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Save 20%
  • Now £175.20
View Deal

What a fabulous device this is, too. With a massive 10.4L cooking drawer, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer can make big meals for eight or more people. What’s more, when you insert the provided divider, said giant drawer turns into two smaller 5.2L drawers with their own independent cooking zones.

This means that you can cook two separate components to a meal, and even sync up their timing to be ready at the same time. There are seven cooking functions on offer: Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate, and Prove.

The key appeal of an air fryer can be boiled down to three things: speed, efficiency, and healthiness. It can cook quick family meals up to 65% faster than fan ovens, while you’ll use 45% less energy. In many occasions, you’ll be using way less or even no oil.

We raved about the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer in our review, scoring it 4.5 out of 5 and concluding that it was “Easy to use, powerful and producing excellent, even results”.

It’s the ideal purchase for those with big families who nonetheless want to taste the benefits of the air fryer format. Be quick though – this is a strictly limited time deal.

You might like…

Argos has a slam dunk deal on the MacBook Air M3

Argos has a slam dunk deal on the MacBook Air M3

Jon Mundy 56 mins ago
One of the top Apple Watch alternatives is going cheap

One of the top Apple Watch alternatives is going cheap

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
You won’t find a better Galaxy Z Flip 6 contract than this

You won’t find a better Galaxy Z Flip 6 contract than this

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Nespresso’s bargain coffee machine bundle just can’t be beaten

Nespresso’s bargain coffee machine bundle just can’t be beaten

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
JBL’s latest portable speaker is now the cheapest it’s been all year

JBL’s latest portable speaker is now the cheapest it’s been all year

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
At this price, Pixel Watch 2 is the go-to Android wearable

At this price, Pixel Watch 2 is the go-to Android wearable

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words