Ninja’s knife-sharpener just dropped to an unbeatable price

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Ninja’s knife block with built-in sharpener and five premium knives bundle is currently a bargain on Amazon.

Save £65 and get the Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block and five-piece knife set for just £104.99 in the Prime Big Deal Days event. 

The Ninja StaySharp Knife Block with Integrated Sharpener and five-piece knife set is just £104.99 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. That’s a massive £65 off its usual RRP.

The Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block includes an integrated StaySharp knife sharpener which allows you to easily maintain your five knives at home.

Simply lock a clean, dry knife blade into the StaySharp Knife Sharpener and restore its edge with just a few swipes of the lever. Thanks to the dynamic stone sharpening wheel, the blade is engaged at the correct angle with the optimum amount of pressure applied. 

Ninja promises the Knife Sharpener will keep knives sharp for up to ten years, with customers encouraged to sharpen every two weeks to ensure the best possible results. 

Included with the StaySharp Knife Block are five knives that are ideal for everyday use. This includes eight-inch chef, bread and slicing knives, a five-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife too. 

All five knives promise precise cutting ability and are built from durable German stainless-steel with full-tang construction. Ninja also promises all its knives are rust-resistant too. 

Each knife has been designed for maximum comfort, with ergonomic and wear-resistant handles. In addition, the knives all have a premium half-bolster at the base of their respective handles which gives you total grip control while still allowing full-length sharpening. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block ourselves, it currently boasts a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon, based on over 1,760 customer reviews. 

Customers report they appreciate the sharpness and build quality of the set and mention it’s simple to keep the knives sharp for a long time. 

Whether you’re a keen cook and want premium equipment at an affordable price, or you just need kitchen tools that take the hassle out of mealtimes, the Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block is a great addition to any kitchen.

