Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s incredible Dual Basket Air Fryer deal is back

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

We’ve found an unmissable deal on the five-star Ninja Foodi Max Dual Basket Air Fryer, making this the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen.

Finding time to make healthy and delicious dishes can be very time-consuming. Thankfully, we’ve found an unbelievable offer on the Ninja Foodie Max Dual Zone Air Fryer, which has had its price slashed from £249.99 to just £199.99. That’s a saving of £50 on a piece of kitchen equipment that you will want to use for years to come.

This air fryer comes with two independent cooking zones, with the option to Sync or Match your cooking programmes and timings or use them independently of each other. This means that you can use both baskets to cook a large meal for your friends or family or use just one to make a small lunch. Overall, there are 9.5 litres of space on offer, with Ninja claiming that it can fit up to 2kg of chicken or 1.4kg of chips. 

The Ninja Foodi Dual Basket Air Fryer has a fantastic £50 discount right now

The Ninja Foodi Dual Basket Air Fryer has a fantastic £50 discount right now

If you’ve been on the lookout for a quality air fryer and don’t want to break the bank, we found a fantastic deal on this five-star Ninja Dual Basket Air Fryer.

  • NinjaKitchen
  • Save £50
  • Back to £199.99
View Deal

We gave this air fryer a faultless 5-star review, with the only real downside to this machine being its large size, but in return for giving up some counter space, you’re getting six ways to prepare your food including air fry, max crisp, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. We found all of these modes to work perfectly, with max crisp cooking our frozen hashbrowns up perfectly, with none of the sogginesses that usually turns up when they’re prepared in an oven. 

In our testing, we also found it necessary to shake the contents of the basket once or twice while it cooks. This more consistently resulted in an even finish, and thanks to the outside handles on the drawers, you can do this without needing to dig out a pair of oven gloves. 

We can’t imagine that this deal will last too long, as this air fryer is one of the most popular models currently on the market. If you want to invest in a vital piece of cooking equipment without needing to break the bank, we recommend checking out this incredible offer before it’s too late. 

You might like…

The iPad 9th generation just got a massive price cut

The iPad 9th generation just got a massive price cut

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
This 2TB PS5 SSD is unbelievably cheap right now

This 2TB PS5 SSD is unbelievably cheap right now

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
The iPhone 14 Pro is now more affordable than ever

The iPhone 14 Pro is now more affordable than ever

Thomas Deehan 7 hours ago
The Razer Kishi mobile controller just nosedived in price

The Razer Kishi mobile controller just nosedived in price

Thomas Deehan 11 hours ago
Here’s how to get the Apple Watch 7 for under £250

Here’s how to get the Apple Watch 7 for under £250

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
Currys has a juicy Tears of the Kingdom deal right now

Currys has a juicy Tears of the Kingdom deal right now

Nick Rayner 3 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.