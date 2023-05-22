Ninja’s incredible Dual Basket Air Fryer deal is back

We’ve found an unmissable deal on the five-star Ninja Foodi Max Dual Basket Air Fryer, making this the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen.

Finding time to make healthy and delicious dishes can be very time-consuming. Thankfully, we’ve found an unbelievable offer on the Ninja Foodie Max Dual Zone Air Fryer, which has had its price slashed from £249.99 to just £199.99. That’s a saving of £50 on a piece of kitchen equipment that you will want to use for years to come.

This air fryer comes with two independent cooking zones, with the option to Sync or Match your cooking programmes and timings or use them independently of each other. This means that you can use both baskets to cook a large meal for your friends or family or use just one to make a small lunch. Overall, there are 9.5 litres of space on offer, with Ninja claiming that it can fit up to 2kg of chicken or 1.4kg of chips.

We gave this air fryer a faultless 5-star review, with the only real downside to this machine being its large size, but in return for giving up some counter space, you’re getting six ways to prepare your food including air fry, max crisp, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. We found all of these modes to work perfectly, with max crisp cooking our frozen hashbrowns up perfectly, with none of the sogginesses that usually turns up when they’re prepared in an oven.

In our testing, we also found it necessary to shake the contents of the basket once or twice while it cooks. This more consistently resulted in an even finish, and thanks to the outside handles on the drawers, you can do this without needing to dig out a pair of oven gloves.

We can’t imagine that this deal will last too long, as this air fryer is one of the most popular models currently on the market. If you want to invest in a vital piece of cooking equipment without needing to break the bank, we recommend checking out this incredible offer before it’s too late.