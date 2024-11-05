Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s incredible BBQ bundle is an outdoor chef’s dream

Calling all cooks, Ninja’s official eBay store has just dropped a limited time bargain that’s well worth jumping on.

Even though we’re still a few weeks away from the Black Friday sale officially kicking off, it seems as though Ninja is keen to beat all other brands to the punch with a handful of deals that are only available for roughly 24-hours each.

Today’s deal sees an unbelievable price drop to the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill Smoker, bringing it down to just £343.99 when you use the code NINJADEAL20. Not only is that a far more palatable price than the original £499.97 RRP, but you’ll also be getting a stand and a cover for the device with you purchase, so you’ll be more than set for next summer.

Ninja BBQ Bundle

Ninja BBQ Bundle

This limited time Ninja BBQ offer not only saves you a ton of money, but it also gets you a stand and a protective cover with your purchase.

  • Ninja (via eBay)
  • Use code NINJADEAL20
  • Just £343.99
View Deal

It should be of no surprise to anyone at this point but when it comes to electrical cooking gadgets, Ninja is right up there as one of the go-to brands in terms of quality. There’s a reason why Ninja’s iconic air fryers score so highly in our tests, and the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill Smoker is no different.

In his 4.5-star review for the device, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow wrote that “thanks to its clever self-ignition and smoker box, the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker OG701UK delivers beautiful wood-smoked-flavoured food in a convenient, safe and easy way. Great for adding variety to your cooking or for quick mid-week BBQ-style food, this grill works brilliantly in pretty much every home.”

Because of Ninja’s expertise in ensuring that all food is evenly cooked, this is the type of BBQ that can be appreciated by both seasoned chefs and newcomers alike, which is handy if you haven’t owned a barbecue before and want something that’s foolproof.

What makes the cooking process incredibly simple is the easy to use dial that lets you jump between cooking modes such as ‘Smoker, ‘Grill, ‘Bake’ and ‘Roast’ quickly and without hassle.

Having the included stand and cover will also mean that you won’t have to find a place for it to sit in your back garden, and it can be stowed away carefully when not in use (particularly during those colder winter months).

Given there’s an incredibly short shelf life on this offer, anyone who’s interested will want to hop on it quickly to avoid missing out.

