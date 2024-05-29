Ninja’s ice cream maker just got a tasty price cut

As summer is just round the corner, invest in this Ninja Ice Cream Maker and create your own delicious and healthy frozen treats at home.

Save £43.99 and get the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker for just £156 on Ninja’s official website.

Save over £40 on Ninja’s ice cream maker Get ready for summer and nab the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker for just £156 on Ninja’s official website. Ninja

Was £199.99

Now £156 View Deal

With seven preset functions including Ice Cream, Sorbet, Milkshake, Light Ice Cream and Smoothie Bowl, the Ninja Creami is able to quickly and easily transform ingredients into a variety of delicious cold treats.

The Ninja Ice Cream maker allows you to experiment with different recipes and know exactly what’s going into your desserts. Control the amount of extra sugar that goes into your kid’s ice cream or make the perfect creamy vegan ice cream you’ve been waiting for.

With Ninja’s Creamify Technology you can expect perfect consistency every time and thanks to the Creameriser paddle, ice particles are transformed into a delicious whipped and creamy texture in a matter of minutes, offering chef-approved results.

There’s even a useful Mix-In setting, which lets you add extras into your dessert such as chocolate chips, nuts and biscuits. These extras will be evenly distributed throughout your dessert for perfect results.

Also included are three BPA-free tubs to make and store your creations, which altogether lets you store up to 1.4-litres, and a Ninja recipe booklet which is packed with recipes to suit all dietary requirements.

Although we haven’t reviewed this appliance yet, it currently has a 4.6-star rating on Ninja’s website, based on over 345 customer ratings. In fact 91% of customers concluded that they would recommend this product.

If you know your family loves ice creams or other frozen desserts but you worry about processed supermarket offerings or spending too much on expensive alternatives, then the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker is a must-have summer appliance.