Ninja’s dual-drawer air fryer now has over £100 off

This Ninja Foodi dual-drawer air fryer can be had at a steep discount right now.

Head over to the official Ninja store on eBay, and you’ll find the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L air fryer selling for £129 rather than the usual £219.99. That’s a 41% discount.

What’s more, if you use the code BRIGHT10 at checkout, you’ll receive a further saving that brings the price down to £116.10.

Save more than £100 on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L air fryer You can secure a more than £100 saving on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L right now, thanks to Ninja’s certified refurbished programme. Ninja on eBay

Save £103.89 with code

Now £116.10 View Deal

So why is Ninja selling one of its best air fryers so cheap? The key here is that these are certified refurbished models, which means they’re technically not brand new.

However, you can buy with confidence, because Ninja uses official parts and accessories to ensure they’re in perfect working order. They’ll even supply a 1 year warranty for extra peace of mind.

We absolute love the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L, having awarded it 5 out of 5 in our original review. The key feature is its dual cooking drawers, which let you cook two different things in completely different ways and for different lengths of time. Ninja lets you sync these drawers up so that the food is ready at exactly the same time.

Our reviewer found that “the Foodi Dual Zone produces exceptional results” whatever they were cooking. There are six different cooking modes to choose from: Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate and Air Fry, so it’ll be able to handle anything you throw at it.

If you’re looking for the ultimate air fryer, but don’t have a lot of money to throw at the problem, this could very well be the best deal around right now.