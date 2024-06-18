Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s dual drawer air fryer just got a well-timed summer price cut

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Built to support hectic family life, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer helps you save money, time and energy while cooking delicious and healthier meals. 

Save £50 and get the best-selling Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer for just £199.99 on Amazon. 

Get the five-star Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer for under £200

Get the five-star Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer for under £200

Save £50 and get the top-rated Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer for just £199.99 on Amazon. Also included is a pair of tongs and a chef-created recipe guide.

  • Amazon
  • Was £249.99
  • £199.99
View Deal

With two independent cooking zones, six preset functions and an extra large capacity for up to eight portions, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone is the perfect kitchen gadget for busy households. 

Its versatile cooking functions which include Max Crisp, Air Fry and even Bake, let you make anything from a roast dinner to the perfect chocolate cake with ease. Max Crisp mode allows you to cook from frozen to perfectly crispy in up to 240°C while Air Fry creates meals with up to 75% less fat thanks to the reduced need for added oil. 

With two 4.75L drawers you can either match your time and program settings across both to double your serving size or cook two foods simultaneously so they’re ready at the same time. For example you could air fry at 200°C in one basket while roasting at 180°C in the other. 

Not only can the Foodi Max cook up to 75% faster than fan ovens but Ninja has calculated that you can save up to 65% on your energy bill too when using the air fry function over conventional ovens.  

Also included with this Amazon exclusive offer is a pair of silicone tongs plus a chef-created recipe guide which is filled with mealtime inspiration and advice on how to use your new appliance. 

We awarded the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone a perfect five-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow hailing the air fryer as a “brilliant choice”.

He continues: “if you regularly cook large quantities of food in your air fryer – say, for a large family – then the AF400UK provides both the flexibility and the capacity.”

You might like…

Hisense now has a 43-inch 4K TV for £199

Hisense now has a 43-inch 4K TV for £199

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This unlimited data Galaxy S23 contract is a steal

This unlimited data Galaxy S23 contract is a steal

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Ninja’s 9-in-1 air fryer just hit a bargain price point

Ninja’s 9-in-1 air fryer just hit a bargain price point

Jessica Gorringe 19 hours ago
Sonos’ outdoor speaker is now at the perfect price

Sonos’ outdoor speaker is now at the perfect price

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
Pixel 8 Pro is now almost as cheap as the Nothing Phone (2)

Pixel 8 Pro is now almost as cheap as the Nothing Phone (2)

Jessica Gorringe 24 hours ago
This LG C3 OLED TV deal is on another level

This LG C3 OLED TV deal is on another level

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words