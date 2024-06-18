Ninja’s dual drawer air fryer just got a well-timed summer price cut

Built to support hectic family life, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer helps you save money, time and energy while cooking delicious and healthier meals.

Save £50 and get the best-selling Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer for just £199.99 on Amazon.

Get the five-star Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer for under £200 Save £50 and get the top-rated Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer for just £199.99 on Amazon. Also included is a pair of tongs and a chef-created recipe guide. Amazon

Was £249.99

£199.99 View Deal

With two independent cooking zones, six preset functions and an extra large capacity for up to eight portions, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone is the perfect kitchen gadget for busy households.

Its versatile cooking functions which include Max Crisp, Air Fry and even Bake, let you make anything from a roast dinner to the perfect chocolate cake with ease. Max Crisp mode allows you to cook from frozen to perfectly crispy in up to 240°C while Air Fry creates meals with up to 75% less fat thanks to the reduced need for added oil.

With two 4.75L drawers you can either match your time and program settings across both to double your serving size or cook two foods simultaneously so they’re ready at the same time. For example you could air fry at 200°C in one basket while roasting at 180°C in the other.

Not only can the Foodi Max cook up to 75% faster than fan ovens but Ninja has calculated that you can save up to 65% on your energy bill too when using the air fry function over conventional ovens.

Also included with this Amazon exclusive offer is a pair of silicone tongs plus a chef-created recipe guide which is filled with mealtime inspiration and advice on how to use your new appliance.

We awarded the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone a perfect five-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow hailing the air fryer as a “brilliant choice”.

He continues: “if you regularly cook large quantities of food in your air fryer – say, for a large family – then the AF400UK provides both the flexibility and the capacity.”