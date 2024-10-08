Ninja’s dual-drawer air fryer is going absurdly cheap in Amazon’s sale

If you’re on the lookout for a large-capacity air fryer in Amazon’s latest sale, we’ve got you sorted.

The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer has plummeted to just £159.99 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. This means you can save a third compared to the air fryer’s usual £239.99 RRP by shopping today.

Was £239.99

£159.99 View Deal

That’s £80 back in your pocket that you can choose to save or spend on other tasty deals in the sale.

It’s important to note that this deal – along with every offer in the Prime Big Deals Day sale – is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. This means you need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of the savings.

The good news is that Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to first-time Prime users, meaning that if you’re not already a member, you can access this deal and others for free by signing up today. Just make sure to cancel the trial before it

Is the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK worth buying?

The perfect air fryer for large families Pros Plenty of cooking room

Cooks beautifully

Clever use of dual controls Cons Huge

The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer is a 6-in-1 air fryer with two independent cooking zones and a total 9.5-litre capacity. This means you can cook two different foods in two ways for a complete meal in no time.

The six cooking functions include Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate, making this an incredibly versatile appliance for your kitchen.

Not only can an air fryer speed up your cooking time, but it can also save you up to 65% on your energy bill and require up to 75% less fat, making it a great buy if you’re looking to cook healthier meals with less or no oil.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK review.

