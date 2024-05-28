Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s dual-basket air fryer is almost down to £100

Ninja is selling its brilliant dual-basket air fryer at a steep discount at the moment.

Head over to Ninja’s official eBay outlet, and you’ll find the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer selling for £129, which is already a 41% discount on the £219.99. What’s more, if you apply the code NINJASALE15 at checkout, that price will drop further to £109.65.

Save £110.34 on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer

Save £110.34 on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer is on sale at a huge discount using the code NINJASALE15.

So how can Ninja offer such a saving on one of the best air fryers on the market? This is a certified refurbished model, which means it’s technically not brand new.

Even so, Ninja explains that its “Certified Refurbished products are returned products which have been professionally checked, cleaned and restored.” They might show signs of minor cosmetic imperfections, and they might not be in their original packaging, but they are in full working order.

You even get a full 1-year warranty, as you might if you were buying this air fryer brand new.

We absolutely raved about the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer in our 5-star review. It provides two large cooking compartments which, together with a series of cooking modes, lets you cook a complete meal for multiple people.

You can expect spot on results whatever you choose to prepare.

“With a huge range of cooking programmes, this will become your go-to kitchen gadget for the majority of meals,” we concluded. “It’s the best and most flexible air fryer we’ve tested.”

