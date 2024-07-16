Ninja’s Double Stack air fryer is the star of Prime Day

A dual-drawer air fryer makes it possible to cook complete meals with a single appliance, but what if you’re limited on kitchen counter space?

This is where the Ninja Double Stack XL comes in – a 9.5L air fryer that features two drawers stacked on top of each other for double the capacity without taking up unnecessary counter space.

The 5-star Ninja Double Stack XL is even more tempting this Prime Day now Amazon has slashed the price to just £209.99 for a limited time only. That’s a 22% discount compared to the air fryer’s usual £269.99 RRP, saving you £60 when you shop today.

All you need to take advantage of this 48-hour deal is an Amazon Prime membership.

If you’re not already a member, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to first-time users. This means you can access all of this year’s Prime Day discounts at zero cost as long as you remember to cancel Prime once your trial comes to an end.

Is the Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer worth buying?

A brilliant space-saving dual-zone air fryer Pros Excellent results

Huge amount of cooking controls

Brilliant controls Cons Can be fiddly to turn food with dual-layer cooking

The Double Stack XL is a space-saving air fryer from the popular kitchen appliance brand Ninja.

The air fryer offers a staggering 9.5 litres of cooking space while only requiring the counter space of a single-zone air fryer. The Double Stack XL also offers dual-layer cooking, meaning you can actually cook four different things at the same time for easy complete meals when dinner time comes.

Home technology editor David Ludlow gave the Ninja Double Stack XL a glowing 5-star review.

“The results from the Double Stack are exceptional and it’s the most useful dual-drawer air fryer that I’ve tested”, concluded David.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer review.

