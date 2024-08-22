Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s Double Stack air fryer has plummeted below £150

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer is ideal for cooking larger meals. There’s a massive capacity and the same excellent results from plentiful cooking modes. Right now you can get one on the cheap.

Head over to eBay and you can get a Ninja Double Stack XL for £149.25 with the coupon code NINJAFLASH25. And you’ll also get free delivery.

This is a certified refurbished model of the SL400UK Air Fryer. Brand new this model costs £269.99 and the refurbished price is £199. This coupon code knocks another £50+ off the price.

Refurb Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer deal

The Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer is on sale for under £150 at eBay. Snap up this refurbished model while you can.

The model has been refurbhised by the manufacturer and is sold by the manufacturer. It has been refurbished with official parts and accessories and it also comes with a 1-year warranty.

So what’s so special about this model? Well mainly it’s the size of the thing. There’s an impressive 9.5L cooking capacity but as the drawers are stacked atop of each other, it’ll save space in the kitchen while enabling up to four layers of cooking. In fact, the dual layer cooking is new to the Ninja range and ebuted with this model.

Naturally, we’ve put the Double Stack XL through its paces and cooked up all manner of goodness. Our reviewer David Ludlow gave the device a perfect five-star score, praising the excellent results, the huge amount of cooking controls and the easy to use controls. He said it was perfect for people looking for big capacity, but have limited counter space.

He concluded: “Stacking its dual drawers on top of each other, the Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L Air Fryer SL400UK offers a staggering 9.5 litres of cooking space squeezed into a device that only takes up the same counter space as a singe-zone air fryer.

“New to this model is dual-layer cooking, so you can cook four different things at once, with the slight caveat that it can be fiddly to turn food during cooking. That minor issue aside, brilliant results and intuitive controls make this my favourite dual-basket air fryer.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

