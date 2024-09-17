Ninja’s Double Stack air fryer has a big double discount

You can secure a whopping double discount on the Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L Air Fryer right now if you head over to eBay.

Ninja has an official storefront on eBay, where it sells refurbished models at a knock down price. This is how it’s able to offer the Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L Air Fryer (model number SL400UK) for just £169 – a 37% discount on the £269.99 brand new price.

That’s not all, though. When you apply the eBay code ‘STAR15’ at checkout, that price falls further to just £143.65 for a £126.34 saving. Phenomenal stuff.

Save £126.34 on the Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L Air Fryer The Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L Air Fryer is available at a huge £126.34 saving if you use the code ‘STAR15’ on eBay. Ninja on eBay

Save £126.34

Now £143.65 View Deal

While this isn’t a brand new device, it’s worth repeating that this is Ninja’s own official outlet, which means that it’s been restored to like-new working order using only official parts and accessories. While the packaging will be plain, you’ll still get a full one-year warranty.

We reviewed the Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L Air Fryer quite recently, and found it to be “A brilliant space-saving dual-zone air fryer”. Our reviewer handed out a glowing 5-star score.

They particularly appreciated the strong cooking results, which of course is the whole point of owning such a device. They also commented on the huge range of cooking controls.

As well as that capacious 9.5L combined cooking space, the Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L Air Fryer supplies six cooking functions and a maximum temperature of 240 degrees.

The beauty of this air fryer is that it offers the same capacity as older models like the popular Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK, but takes up less counter space and adds dual-zone cooking to the equation. That all comes down to its unique vertically stacked design, which kind of resembles a very small fridge.

Our reviewer called this “the most useful dual-drawer air fryer that I’ve tested”.