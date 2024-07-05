Ninja’s Double Stack air fryer finally has a price drop

One of our favourite air fryers, the Ninja Double Stack, just got a rare price drop directly from Ninja’s official website.

Save £54 and get the Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer for just £215.99, simply by entering the code STACKED20 at the checkout.

Use this code to get 20% off the Ninja Double Stack air fryer Enter the code STACKED20 at the checkout and get the Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer for just £215.99 from Ninja’s official website. Ninja

Was £269.99

Now £215.99 View Deal

While standard dual zone air fryers are known for saving time and hassle when cooking, especially for larger families, most tend to take up far too much counter space. Luckily Ninja has cleverly solved this problem with the Double Stack XL Air Fryer.

At just 38.5cm tall and 30% slimmer than a normal dual-zone, the Double Stack can fit neatly into most kitchens and even sit underneath most wall cabinets with no issue.

Designed to make up to eight portions, the Double Stack allows you to cook up to four layers of food with the included Stacked Meal racks. You can also use the two 4.5L drawers individually, effectively giving you two separate air fryers, or enable Sync Mode to cook food on separate settings but have the drawers timed to finish simultaneously.

Not only is the Double Stack easy to use but it also requires up to 55% less energy and is 55% faster than traditional ovens.

You’ll find six pre-set cooking functions including Air Fry, Roast, Max Crisp, Reheat, Bake and Dehydrate. Ninja has also conveniently provided an instruction manual with suggested modes and cooking times for the most common foods.

We gave the Ninja Double Stack a perfect five-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended badge, with Home Editor David Ludlow concluding: “Overall, the results from the Double Stack are exceptional and it’s the most useful dual-drawer air fryer that I’ve tested.”

If you’re looking for an air fryer that’s large enough to feed the whole family, can cook different foods simultaneously and doesn’t take up much counter space then you’d be hard pressed to find a better model than the Ninja Double Stack.