Ninja’s barbecue grill and smoker now has £150 off for a limited time

You can secure a huge £150 saving on the brilliant Ninja barbecue grill and smoker.

The Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker OG701UK is currently on sale for £249 at Amazon, which is a 38% saving on the £399.99 RRP. This £150 discount is listed as a Limited time deal, as you might well imagine.

Save £150 on the Ninja BBQ grill & smoker The Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker is selling at a £150 discount right now. Amazon

Save £150

Now £249 View Deal

For this low price you’re getting a startlingly capable 7-in-1 outdoor grill and air fryer that lets you smoke meat and other food in two ways, as well as grill, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate.

You might be wondering how this all-electric gadget can serve as a smoker. This is achieved by burning real wood pellets (which Ninja can also provide), courtesy of a smoke box built into the side of the lid. A convection fan then circulates the air to infuse your food with smokey goodness.

We gave the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker a hugely impressive 4.5-star review last year, concluding that it “delivers beautiful wood-smoked-flavoured food in a convenient, safe and easy way.”

It’s extremely easy to use, and proves to be hugely flexible whether you’re into the idea of smoking your food or not. As we’ve already mentioned, this is essentially an outdoor air fryer, so you can use it to cook food in a whole bunch of ways, with more precise temperature control than a manual barbecue.