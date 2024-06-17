Ninja’s 9-in-1 air fryer just hit a bargain price point

Have you yet to join the air fryer bandwagon? Now’s the perfect opportunity thanks to this 40% saving on the Ninja 9-in-1 kitchen device.

Save £90.99 and get the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi Cooker (OP350UK) for just £139 on Amazon.

Get the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Air Fryer for a bargain Save over £90 and get the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi Cooker for just £139 on Amazon today. Amazon

Was £229.99

Now £139 View Deal

The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 is a must-have for most households as it not only reduces cooking time, but it’s versatile and is capable of making anything from juicy steaks, golden roast potatoes and fluffy loaves of bread.

Its six-litre capacity is large enough to serve four portions, plus with the included reversible rack you can layer all the components of your meal to cook simultaneously, making it perfect for a hassle-free family dinner.

As the name suggests there are nine functions to choose from including Pressure Cook, Air Fry, Slow Cook, Bake/Roast, Grill, Steam, Sear, Dehydrate and even Yoghurt making.

The Pressure Cook mode is particularly impressive as it cooks up to 80% faster than traditional methods and utilises the Foodi’s Tendercrisp Technology to create a perfectly crisp finish.

Meals are also made with up to 75% less fat, especially when in Air Fry mode, as little to no oil is required during cooking.

In addition to the pre-set functions, the Foodi offers flexible temperature settings to allow you total control of how your meal is prepared.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi Cooker, we have tested numerous Ninja kitchen appliances and have rarely been disappointed. This model boasts an average 4.8-star rating on Amazon, which is based on over a whopping 9,980 customer reviews.

Customers appreciated the versatility, quality and the ease of cleaning the device, finding that the controls were “easy to use” too.

Whether you’ve yet to invest in an air fryer or you’re looking for an inexpensive upgrade, the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 multi cooker is a fantastic choice that’ll suit all busy households.