Ninja’s 8-in-1 slow cooker has a tasty price tag in Amazon’s sale

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Whether you have limited kitchen space or you just want an all-in-one cooking appliance that takes the hassle out of meal time, the Ninja 8-in-1 slow cooker is one for you.

The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker 8-in-1 is just £109.99 in the Big Deal Days sale, saving you a massive £40 off its usual price tag. 

The Ninja 8-in-1 Slow Cooker is a space-saving dream

The Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker is a truly versatile kitchen appliance that boasts eight cooking functions, an oven-save eight-litre cooking pot and temperature control. Now just £109.99 in the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, we’d recommend acting fast to avoid missing out.

As its name suggests, the PossibleCooker boasts a whopping eight cooking functions including slow cook, sear/saute, steam, braise, simmer, bake, prove and keep warm. 

These functions means that the PossibleCooker can easily replace multiple cooking tools from pots and pans to hobs and even bread makers, making the appliance an excellent space-saving appliance. 

Prefer to have full control of your cooking? The PossibleCooker also offers temperature control which allows you to adjust the cooking temperature of your meals accordingly. 

Ninja also promises it to be five times more powerful than traditional slow cookers thanks to triple fusion heat technology which combines bottom, side and steam heat for fast and even results. 

While bottom heat keeps flavours locked in, side heat provides uniform temperature distribution with steam heat ensuring ingredients stay juicy. 

Bottom heat is also used for the PossibleCooker’s hob-style functions which allows you to sear, saute and simmer directly in the pot. 

Not only can you perform hob-style functions, but the non-stick ceramic cooking pot is also oven-safe up to 260°C and doubles as a serving dish too, so you don’t have to worry about using multiple dishes to make your dinner. 

With an eight-litre capacity which comfortably serves up to eight portions, the PossibleCooker’s pot is perfect for busy families and households, especially as it’s dishwasher safe too. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker 8-in-1 yet, it currently sports a 4.7-star rating which is based on over 300 customer reviews. Customers appreciate its build quality, cooking speed and ease of use.  

The Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker is a truly versatile and multifunctional appliance that not only takes the hassle out of cooking and the dreaded post-dinner cleanup, but it also boasts heaps of functions that negates the need for additional kitchen equipment.

