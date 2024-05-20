Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s 2-in-1 Toaster is going for a pittance

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

You can currently snap up the ingenious space-saving Ninja 2-in-1 Toaster and Grill for an absolute bargain, thanks to this deal from eBay.

The Ninja 2-in-1 Toaster and Grill already has a 47% price reduction but by entering the code NINJASALE15 at the checkout, you can take an extra £10.35 off the price and get the appliance for just £58.65. That’s a massive £71.34 off the £129.99 RRP.

You can save a massive £71.34 off its RRP and get the Ninja 2-in-1 Toaster and Grill for just £58.65 on eBay, simply by entering the code NINJASALE15 at the checkout.

The Ninja 2-in-1 Toaster and Grill cleverly combines the performance of a traditional slot toaster with the versatility of a grill with just a simple flip of the appliance, allowing you to create a whole host of different meals for your family. 

With four cooking functions (Toast, Bagel, Defrost and Grill), you’ll have everything you need to take the hassle out of most mealtimes. When set upright in Toaster mode you’ll find a long, wide slot that can comfortably fit either two slices of bread or two bagel halves side by side. There’s also a generous choice of seven shade settings so you can toast your bread exactly the way you like it. 

There’s even a dedicated Bagel mode, which toasts bagels with a perfect golden crust while keeping it soft on the inside.

Simply flip your toaster down to transform it into Grill mode. Thanks to the included bake tray you can easily convert the toaster slot into a closed oven, with three temperature settings and a timer to give you total control over whatever you’re making. 

You won’t even need to worry about any mess thanks to Ninja’s uniquely designed crumb tray which is able to catch crumbs from both the Toaster and Grill cooking positions.

If you’re keen to get your hands on this space-saving device that effortlessly takes the hassle and mess out of meals, then we’d recommend acting fast as this code will expire on the 28th May 2024.

