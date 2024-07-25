Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill is a smokin’ deal to upgrade your cookouts

The Ninja Woodfire is a versatile BBQ grill and smoker and, given the weather has finally got on board with the calendar, is a great deal for your summer cookouts.

Amazon is selling the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker for £233.98, which is 42% off the £399.99 RRP for this model, which also contains an air fryer.

I have one of these and its been brilliant even for a vegetarian like myself when smoking vegetables like cauliflower, aubergine, and protein like Tofu. That’s not to say it isn’t an excellent option for traditional grilling of burgers, sausages, chicken and the like. I’m sure you’d have similar joy with meat, both when smoking and grilling, as our reviewer did. Indeed, it’ll fit 8 burgers, 16 sausages and 2 racks of ribs.

It’s also powered by electricity so it’s much cheaper to run than a charcoal or gas grill, and a lot more versatile too. There’s a large capacity 3.8-litre pan for air frying and a flat grill plate. As well as the grill, smoke and air fryer settings, there’s roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate settings too.

Is the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker OG701UK worth buying?

Perfect wood-smoked food made easy Pros Easy to use

Simple to use smoker

Flexible cooking modes Cons A little bulky

You should buy this if: “You want smoky flavours in your grilled food: Exceptionally easy to set up and use, this grill delivers beautiful wood-grilled flavours fast,” our reviewer wrote.

In affording the product a 4.5 star review, our reviewer wrote: “Although it is an air fryer, it’s better to think of the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker OG701UK as a BBQ or smoker replacement. Providing more precise temperature control than a manual BBQ, but delivering mouthwatering smoky results, this grill is great for convenience: it can just be fired up mid-week to blast out a quick cook.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker OG701UK review