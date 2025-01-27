Ninja’s 8-in-1 slow cooker is currently a bargain on Amazon

Lacking kitchen space and need a versatile appliance that boasts numerous cooking functions? This deal on the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker should not be missed.

The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker is currently just £119 in this limited time deal from Amazon, which is over £30 off its usual RRP.

Ninja’s 8-in-1 multi cooker is now just £119 from Amazon Reduce the need for numerous kitchen appliances and nab the seriously versatile Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker for just £119 from Amazon. Amazon

Was £149.99

Now £119 View Deal

With eight cooking functions including Slow Cook, Sear/Saute, Simmer, Bake and even Prove, the Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker is a seriously multi-functional appliance that can replace lots of other kitchen tools.

Plus, with a mighty eight-litre capacity that comfortably serves up to eight portions, the appliance is perfect for larger families and households.

Thanks to Ninja’s clever Triple Fusion Heat technology, which is made up of bottom, side and steam modes, the PossibleCooker can cleverly adapt how food is cooked depending on its settings.

For example, while bottom heat locks in flavour and allows you to saute, sear and simmer right in the pot, side heat offers uniform temperature for evenly cooked meals. Finally, steam heat keeps ingredients juicy while cooking.

The pot itself is not only oven safe up to 260°C but thanks to its ceramic coating, it makes a perfect serving dish too, so you won’t have to worry about washing up multiple products after dinner.

Speaking of the post-dinner cleanup, the PossibleCooker aims to make this as seamless as possible, with the cooking pot and lid both dishwasher safe.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

Otherwise, this model boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, based on over 613 customer reviews. Customers appreciate its design, versatility and ease of cleaning, praising the device as being easy to use with accessible controls.

If you’re tight on kitchen space or just want a device that can cook different meals then you’d be hard pressed to do better than the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker, especially now it’s just £119 on Amazon.