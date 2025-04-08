:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Small households need to see this deal on Ninja’s compact Pro air fryer

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re keen to invest in a powerful air fryer but don’t have the space or need for a mammoth model, then this small but mighty Ninja appliance is the perfect compromise.

The Ninja Pro 4.7-litre Air Fryer is currently just £79 in this limited time deal on Amazon, which is a massive £50 off its usual price.

Ideal for single households, couples or families with small children, the Ninja Pro is a compact and versatile air fryer that boasts four cooking modes and results in healthier meals.

Its 4.7-litre capacity is large enough to feed up to three people, or cater for smaller child-sized portions, and comfortably fits up to 500g of French fries or a whole 1kg chicken. Plus thanks to its ceramic-coated, non-stick drawer it’s easy to clean up after dinner too.

With four cooking modes, it’s a multifunctional appliance too and can not only air fry but also roast, reheat and dehydrate with ease. 

In fact, with up to 210°C Superheat Air which evenly circulates around food for perfectly cooked and crispy results, with little or even no oil at all. This means meals result in up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Ninja Pro 4.7-litre air fryer, we have spent a lot of time with Ninja’s other air fryers and are usually left impressed with their functionality, power and ease of use. 

Don’t just take our word for it though, as the Ninja Pro 4.7-litre Air Fryer currently boasts a near perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon, which is based on over 274 customer reviews. Customers appreciate its compact size and say the appliance is easy to use and cooks well.

Now just £79.99, if you’re part of a small household and just need an easy way to cook meals faster, then this deal on the Ninja Pro is unmissable.

