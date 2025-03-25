:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Our favourite rapid boil smart kettle is now under £70 on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

The Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle, which boasts the top spot as our ‘best kettle’, is now under £70 on Amazon.

You can nab the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle (KT200UKCP) for just £69.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale and take a solid £30 off its usual RRP. 

Get the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle for under £70 from Amazon

Ranked by us as the best kettle of 2025, the Ninja Perfect Temperature can boil a single cup of water in just under 30 seconds.

With rapid boil technology, the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle can boil one cup worth of water in just 48 seconds, or one-litre in just two minutes and 28 seconds, thanks to its whopping 3000W of power.

Unlike standard kettles which just sport an on or off switch, the Perfect Temperature has six pre-set temperature options which range from 60° up to 100°C. If you’re someone who enjoys specialist hot drinks, such as delicate herbal teas or specific coffee types, then you’ll especially benefit from this feature.  

Once you’ve reached your desired temperature, the Ninja can maintain this for up to thirty minutes with its Hold Temp feature, which means there’s no need to waste energy and boil the kettle again later if you’ve forgotten to make your drink or want a second cuppa. 

Using the Ninja Perfect Temperature is refreshingly easy too, with simple controls on its power base and a useful LCD which shows the set temperature and, once the kettle has finished boiling, it’ll display the current temperature of the water too. 

We gave the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding: “If you want flexibility and the option to boil small amounts of water to save cash, then this is a brilliant choice.”

Not only does the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle offer flexibility with boiling temperatures but it also allows you to make hot drinks quickly without wasting energy. Now just £69.99, we’d recommend acting fast before this deal expires.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

