Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s outdoor pizza oven just hit an all-time bargain price

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

With the better weather starting to rear its head, now’s the perfect time to add one of Ninja’s best devices to your culinary toolkit.

From air fryers to slow cookers, it’s no secret that Ninja puts out some of the best kitchen appliances on the market, and one that should not be slept on is its outstanding outdoor electric oven which is perfect for making woodfire-styles pizzas.

Originally going for £349.99, it’s now possible to get a like-new, Certified Refurbished model from Ninja’s eBay store for just £242.10 when using the code SPRING10 at the checkout. That’s one of the cheapest prices I’ve seen the appliance go for yet, making this an undeniable bargain whilst it’s still available.

Cook delicious pizzas with this Ninja deal

Cook delicious pizzas with this Ninja deal

Get ready for the summer with this epic deal on Ninja’s outdoor pizza oven, letting you save well over £100 on its original cost.

  • Ninja (via eBay)
  • Use code SPRING10
  • Now just £242.10
View Deal

I had the joy of using this particular oven during a get-together at a friend’s house last summer, and I was completely enamoured by it. Because of how quickly the oven can heat up, it was possible to cook great tasting pizzas in a matter of minutes (although make sure that you keep an eye on the timer to avoid burning your dinner).

One aspect that really helped was just how simple it is to use. It only took a quick inspection of the control panel before I understood what it all meant and how to find the right setting. Instead of having the dial set to different temperatures, it uses clear wording such as Pizza, Gourmet Roast and Bake to let you know exactly which mode you’re about to use.

The oven scored a superbly high 4.5-star rating from our Home Technology Editor David Ludlow, with his review noting: “over my month or so of testing the OO101UK, I cooked an extensive list of food to best gauge its performance, be it with burgers, steak, ribs, and of course, pizzas. Across the board, I was impressed with Ninja’s outdoor oven with its brisk and even cooking.”

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

It’s also worth noting the size and design of this particular oven. Not only does it have an eye-catching bronze aesthetic, but it’s also surprisingly compact and doesn’t take up too much on a table, which is handy if you only have a small bit of outdoor space to work with.

Bear in mind that stock is dwindling for the offer, and the code SPRING10 is only running until March 12th, so there’s precious time left to make use of it.

You might like…

Buying a smartwatch? Here’s the one pick I recommend right now

Buying a smartwatch? Here’s the one pick I recommend right now

Thomas Deehan 17 mins ago
The Pixel 9 just undercut Apple and Samsung in a big way

The Pixel 9 just undercut Apple and Samsung in a big way

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
After the Galaxy A56 announcement, the Galaxy A55 phone is going cheap

After the Galaxy A56 announcement, the Galaxy A55 phone is going cheap

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
The iPad Mini 7 deal we’ve been waiting for has arrived

The iPad Mini 7 deal we’ve been waiting for has arrived

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
At this price, there’s no reason not to buy the Fire TV Stick 4K Max

At this price, there’s no reason not to buy the Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
This early Xiaomi 15 Ultra offer has me gobsmacked

This early Xiaomi 15 Ultra offer has me gobsmacked

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access