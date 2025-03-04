Ninja’s outdoor pizza oven just hit an all-time bargain price

With the better weather starting to rear its head, now’s the perfect time to add one of Ninja’s best devices to your culinary toolkit.

From air fryers to slow cookers, it’s no secret that Ninja puts out some of the best kitchen appliances on the market, and one that should not be slept on is its outstanding outdoor electric oven which is perfect for making woodfire-styles pizzas.

Originally going for £349.99, it’s now possible to get a like-new, Certified Refurbished model from Ninja’s eBay store for just £242.10 when using the code SPRING10 at the checkout. That’s one of the cheapest prices I’ve seen the appliance go for yet, making this an undeniable bargain whilst it’s still available.

I had the joy of using this particular oven during a get-together at a friend’s house last summer, and I was completely enamoured by it. Because of how quickly the oven can heat up, it was possible to cook great tasting pizzas in a matter of minutes (although make sure that you keep an eye on the timer to avoid burning your dinner).

One aspect that really helped was just how simple it is to use. It only took a quick inspection of the control panel before I understood what it all meant and how to find the right setting. Instead of having the dial set to different temperatures, it uses clear wording such as Pizza, Gourmet Roast and Bake to let you know exactly which mode you’re about to use.

The oven scored a superbly high 4.5-star rating from our Home Technology Editor David Ludlow, with his review noting: “over my month or so of testing the OO101UK, I cooked an extensive list of food to best gauge its performance, be it with burgers, steak, ribs, and of course, pizzas. Across the board, I was impressed with Ninja’s outdoor oven with its brisk and even cooking.”

It’s also worth noting the size and design of this particular oven. Not only does it have an eye-catching bronze aesthetic, but it’s also surprisingly compact and doesn’t take up too much on a table, which is handy if you only have a small bit of outdoor space to work with.

Bear in mind that stock is dwindling for the offer, and the code SPRING10 is only running until March 12th, so there’s precious time left to make use of it.