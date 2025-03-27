:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

This Ninja knife block and six-piece set is now a bargain on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Ninja’s knife block with built-in sharpener and six-piece knife and tool bundle is currently an absolute steal on Amazon.

The Ninja StaySharp Six-Piece set and Knife Block is currently just £149.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. That’s a massive £50 off its usual RRP.

Save a massive £50 and get the Ninja StaySharp Six-Piece set and Knife Block for just £149.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £199.99
  • Now £149.99
View Deal

The Ninja StaySharp is much more than a typical knife block, as it sports an integrated knife sharpener so you can easily maintain all five of the included knives without needing any additional equipment. 

In fact, Ninja explains that by using the StaySharp knife sharpener, your knives can remain sharp for up to a whopping ten years with fortnightly maintenance, plus unlike traditional sharpeners, the StaySharp is much easier to use. 

Simply ensure the knife is clean and dry, then lock the blade into the StaySharp and swipe the lever a few times to help restore its edge. Thanks to its stone sharpening wheel, your blade will engage at the correct angle with the correct amount of pressure instantly applied, which means you don’t have to worry about faffing around with different settings.

Included with this set are 13cm utility and 9cm paring knives, plus three different 20cm knives: chef, bread and slicing. All five promise precision cutting, are rust-resistant and built from durable stainless steel. 

Also included is a pair of kitchen scissors with a built-in herb stripper. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Ninja StayShark Six-Piece Knife Block ourselves, it currently boasts a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, based on over 4528 Amazon customer reviews. 

Customers not only praise the effectiveness of the StaySharp block but also the quality and sturdiness of the knives. Plus the set itself looks modern and “elegant” on the countertop too.

Whether you’re an avid home cook that’s looking for premium equipment at an affordable price or you just need kitchen tools that make meal prep that much easier, the Ninja StaySharp Knife Set is a fantastic choice.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

