Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja is selling an outrageously good air fryer bundle right now

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Ninja is selling an outstanding air fryer in a brilliant-value bundle.

The deal gets you the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer, together with a stand-alone Ninja Stackable Chopper, for a bundle price of just £159.99.

This is a bundle that would ordinarily set you back £279.98, which means that you’re securing a saving of £119.99.

Save £119.99 on this brilliant Ninja air fryer bundle

Save £119.99 on this brilliant Ninja air fryer bundle

This Ninja deal gets you the brilliant Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer and a Stackable Chopper at a £120 discount.

  • Ninja
  • Save £119.99
  • Now £159.99
View Deal

Let’s run through exactly what you’re getting here. There’s a chance the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer needs no introduction. It’s one of the best air fryers on the market, having secured our vote as “The best air fryer for complete meals”.

We scored the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 a superb 4.5 out of 5 in our review, praising its flexibility. Using this air fryer alone, you can air fry (obviously), steam, or cook on two layers. You can essentially cook a complete complicated meal using this kitchen tool.

It’s a real one stop shop for tasty meals, and it can make those meals in super-quick times too.

As for the Ninja Stackable Chopper, a handy portable food preparation tool that turns whole fruit and vegetables into evenly chopped pieces. It comes with two sealable containers, a portable blade and a blending pod for safe, quick and simple chopping. Just put the ingredients in and pulse.

Put together, these two tools alone with help you whip up amazing meals with the minimum of stress and time.

You might like…

The Mac Mini M2 is back down to a bargain price

The Mac Mini M2 is back down to a bargain price

Jon Mundy 33 mins ago
This Galaxy S23 FE deal made us do a double-take

This Galaxy S23 FE deal made us do a double-take

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Marathon runners need to see this Garmin deal

Marathon runners need to see this Garmin deal

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This contract makes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra affordable

This contract makes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra affordable

Jessica Gorringe 20 hours ago
The Galaxy S23 Plus is an underrated bargain at this price

The Galaxy S23 Plus is an underrated bargain at this price

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Need a Bluetooth speaker this summer? This deal has you covered

Need a Bluetooth speaker this summer? This deal has you covered

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words