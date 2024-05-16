Ninja is selling an outrageously good air fryer bundle right now

Ninja is selling an outstanding air fryer in a brilliant-value bundle.

The deal gets you the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer, together with a stand-alone Ninja Stackable Chopper, for a bundle price of just £159.99.

This is a bundle that would ordinarily set you back £279.98, which means that you’re securing a saving of £119.99.

Let’s run through exactly what you’re getting here. There’s a chance the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer needs no introduction. It’s one of the best air fryers on the market, having secured our vote as “The best air fryer for complete meals”.

We scored the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 a superb 4.5 out of 5 in our review, praising its flexibility. Using this air fryer alone, you can air fry (obviously), steam, or cook on two layers. You can essentially cook a complete complicated meal using this kitchen tool.

It’s a real one stop shop for tasty meals, and it can make those meals in super-quick times too.

As for the Ninja Stackable Chopper, a handy portable food preparation tool that turns whole fruit and vegetables into evenly chopped pieces. It comes with two sealable containers, a portable blade and a blending pod for safe, quick and simple chopping. Just put the ingredients in and pulse.

Put together, these two tools alone with help you whip up amazing meals with the minimum of stress and time.