The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker slow cooker has returned to its Black Friday price

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Sear, braise, steam and more with Ninja’s 8-in-1 slow cooker. The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker has dropped to just £129.99 on Amazon in time for Christmas

The perfect gift for any foodie friend, the PossibleCooker in its Amazon-exclusive black and copper finish is 19% cheaper at the moment. Shop today to save £30 off the slow cooker’s £159.99 RRP. 

The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker would usually cost you £159.99, but shop today and you can pay just £129.99. That’s a delicious £30 saving in time for Christmas.

The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker is a slow cooker with eight functions, including slow cook, sear/sauté, steam, braise, simmer, simmer, bake, prove and keep warm. There are also temperature controls, allowing you to customise the settings to your liking depending on what you want to cook. 

According to Ninja, the PossibleCooker is five times more powerful than a conventional slow cooker. This is thanks to the Triple Fusion Heat feature, which combines bottom and side heating elements with steam heat to prevent meals from drying out. The result is fast, even cooking, along with hob-style functions including sear, sauté and simmer thanks to the bottom heat. 

Inside the slow cooker is a removable non-stick cooking pot with a large 8L capacity that doubles as a serving dish. Capable of cooking up to eight portions, this pot is also oven-safe up to 260°C and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. This makes the countertop appliance perfect for cooking one-pot meals at the end of a long day. 

Along with the cooking pot, the PossibleCooker also comes with a steaming rack, an oven-safe glass lid, a serving spoon and a recipe guide for inspiration in the box. 

Looking for a different deal? 

Looking for an air fryer with a huge 10.4L capacity? The 4.5-star Ninja FlexDrawer air fryer is still available for just £199.99 after Black Friday – that’s 26% off its usual RRP. 

