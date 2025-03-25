:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

My dream air fryer is 25% cheaper in Amazon’s spring sale

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

As the owner of a humble single drawer air fryer, I’ve always got my eye out for a dual drawer option that can handle larger portions and complete meals. That’s why I was excited to see Ninja’s 5-star Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer make an appearance in Amazon’s spring sale.

The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer – also known as the AF400UK – has dropped to just £179.99 on Amazon. That’s a huge 25% off the usual £239.99 price of the dual zone air fryer, saving you a total of £60 when you shop today. 

Looking for a large-capacity air fryer? The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer is £60 off in Amazon’s spring sale, bringing the price down to just £179.99 for a limited time only. 

The air fryer hasn’t dropped lower than this since Black Friday when it temporarily fell to £154.99 during the major sale. Don’t miss your chance to bag the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer at a sizable discount in time for summer. 

Is the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK worth buying? 

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

The perfect air fryer for large families

Pros

  • Plenty of cooking room
  • Cooks beautifully
  • Clever use of dual controls

Cons

  • Huge

The Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer is a two-drawer air fryer from popular kitchen brand Ninja. 

This 6-in-1 air fryer has a huge 9.5L split between two independently controlled drawers, making it easy to cook two foods at the same time or larger portions of one food. In fact, Ninja claims each drawer can fit a 2kg chicken. 

The six cooking functions available include Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate, making it possible to produce a wide variety of foods. Air fryers also require up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods, making them a healthier way to create crispy meals and snacks. 

Home Technology Editor David Ludlow gave the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer a glowing 5 out of 5 stars, emphasising the air fryer’s spacious drawers, clever use of dual controls and ability to cook beautiful meals. 

“Super-sizing last year’s Dual Zone model, the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK provides a huge 9.5 litres of cooking space, split between two drawers. Each compartment can be controlled individually, or you can just double-up to cook a larger quantity of one item”, wrote David in his review of the air fryer. 

“Provided you have space to store this beast of a fryer, it’s a brilliant choice, but if you don’t have much counter space, the Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L Air Fryer SL400UK is a better choice”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK review

Looking for a different deal? 

Dive into a story while you cook with this fantastic 99p deal from Amazon’s audiobook platform Audible

