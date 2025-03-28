Our favourite five-star air fryer is discounted for Amazon Spring Deal Days

Hailed by us as the “best overall air fryer”, the Ninja Double Stack is currently seeing a solid price drop on Amazon.

Get the Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer in an Amazon-exclusive Black and Copper finish (SL400UKCP) for just £229.99 in the retailer’s Spring Sale. Ninja also includes a pair of silicon tongs to make serving that much easier.

Our favourite air fryer is 15% off on Amazon Hailed by us as being the “best overall air fryer”, the space-saving Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer is a fantastic choice that’ll suit most households. Amazon

While standard dual-zone air fryers save users time and hassle when cooking, most tend to take up far too much counter space, which means those with smaller kitchens miss out on the convenience. Fortunately, Ninja has cleverly solved this problem with the Double Stack XL Air Fryer.

At just 38.5cm tall and 30% slimmer than a normal dual-zone air fryer, the Double Stack fits neatly into kitchens and can even sit underneath most wall cabinets with no issue, while still offering up to a massive 9.5-litre capacity.

The Double Stack is impressively versatile, as you can either use the two 4.75-litre drawers individually, effectively acting as two separate air fryers in one, or enable Sync Mode to cook on separate settings but have the drawers finish simultaneously.

You’ll find six pre-set cooking functions including Air Fry, Roast, Max Crisp, Reheat, Bake and Dehydrate, which are easy to select via the control panel. Overall, the Double Stack promises to use 55% less energy while being 55% faster than traditional ovens.

We awarded the Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer a perfect five-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding “overall, the results from the Double Stack are exceptional and it’s the most useful dual-drawer air fryer that I’ve tested.”

Whether you have a large family to cater for, or want more flexibility with your air fryer but don’t boast the kitchen space to house a mammoth model, then you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than the Ninja Double Stack.