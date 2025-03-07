Make smoothies on the go with Ninja’s discounted portable blender

Praised by us as the “king of convenience”, Ninja’s clever portable blender is now seeing a huge price drop.

Get the Ninja Blast Cordless Portable Blender (BC151UK) for just £39.99 from Ninja’s website. That’s a solid 22% off its usual RRP.

Available in a choice of six colours, including Black, White, Purple and Green, the Ninja Blast Cordless Portable Blender allows you to make a 530ml frozen drink from scratch, while on the move thanks to its cordless design.

While it sports a hinged carry handle for easy handheld holding, the Blender also boasts a backpack-proof design which prevents any spills and leaks. Plus at just 790g and 270mm tall, it’s usefully lightweight and compact too.

With Ninja Blast Technology, the BC151UK seamlessly smooths frozen fruit and ice to create silky milkshakes, slushies, iced lattes and even dressings on the move. This technology is assisted with the ribbed, BPA-free cup which creates a powerful vortex, while the stainless steel BlastBlade slices through ingredients with ease.

Operating the BC151UK is easy too, with a one-touch button that’s surrounded by an LED which clearly shows the blender’s status for fast and powerful pulse and blending.

As a rechargeable device, the BC151UK offers over 10 blends on a single charge, making it perfect for taking with you on the go. When it’s out of battery, the blender takes just two hours to get to 100% via the water resistant USB-C port.

While the included cup and sip lid are dishwasher safe, the BC151UK also has a seriously clever self-cleaning mode which is ideal for camping trips. Simply add water and a drop of washing up liquid to the cup and run a 30-second blend cycle to refresh the blender.

We gave the Ninja Blast Cordless Blender a four-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow hailing it as a “brilliant device of convenience, the battery-powered Ninja Blast Cordless Portable Blender is a powerful smoothie maker.”

If you want an easy way to make smoothies, milkshakes or other blended drinks then you really can’t beat the convenience of the Ninja Blast Cordless Blender. Now under £40, we’d seriously recommend snapping this up before it’s too late.