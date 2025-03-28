This mighty 11-litre Ninja alternative dual-zone air fryer is a steal

Still haven’t jumped on the air fryer bandwagon? This deal on the Tefal XXL might just tempt you.

Get the Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer for just £139.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale, saving you a solid £60 off its usual RRP.

This Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry air fryer is a brilliant alternative to Ninja, especially now it's just £139.99 on Amazon.

Was £199.99

Now £139.99 View Deal

The Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry is a brilliantly versatile air fryer that sports an enormous 11-litre capacity that’s spread over two drawers. However, unlike other dual-zone air fryers, the Easy Fry’s capacity is spread out somewhat differently, with one drawer sporting a 6.5-litre capacity while the other is 4.5-litres.

While the 6.5-litre drawer offers enough space for larger meal components, such as a 2kg whole chicken, the smaller 4.5-litre compartment is perfect for sides and can fit up to 1kg of fries.

The Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry can serve between eight and ten portions across both its drawers. Plus with Sync Finish, you can ensure both drawers finish simultaneously, even if different cooking settings are selected too.

Using the Tefal Easy Fry is simple and intuitive thanks to its seven pre-set modes that are selectable via the front control panel. These programs are for food types, rather than cooking methods, and including dedicated settings for Fries, Chicken, Vegetables and Desserts.

However, there is the option to control the temperature manually between 40-220°C if you’d prefer.

Overall, the Tefal XXL Dual Easy promises to be up to 40% faster than a traditional oven, using up to 99% less fat than traditional deep frying methods too.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Tefal XXL Dual Easy Air Fryer, it currently sports a 4.5-star rating based on over 2,390 Amazon customer reviews. Customers report that the air fryer is easy to use and performs well too.

If you still haven’t experienced the benefits and convenience of an air fryer, then the Tefal XXL Dual Easy Air Fryer is a brilliant first choice, especially now it’s just £139.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale.