:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This mighty 11-litre Ninja alternative dual-zone air fryer is a steal

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Still haven’t jumped on the air fryer bandwagon? This deal on the Tefal XXL might just tempt you. 

Get the Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer for just £139.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale, saving you a solid £60 off its usual RRP. 

Nab the mighty 11-litre Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer with a 30% saving

Nab the mighty 11-litre Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer with a 30% saving

This Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry air fryer is a brilliant alternative to Ninja, especially now it’s just £139.99 on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £199.99
  • Now £139.99
View Deal

The Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry is a brilliantly versatile air fryer that sports an enormous 11-litre capacity that’s spread over two drawers. However, unlike other dual-zone air fryers, the Easy Fry’s capacity is spread out somewhat differently, with one drawer sporting a 6.5-litre capacity while the other is 4.5-litres. 

While the 6.5-litre drawer offers enough space for larger meal components, such as a 2kg whole chicken, the smaller 4.5-litre compartment is perfect for sides and can fit up to 1kg of fries. 

The Tefal XXL Dual Easy Fry can serve between eight and ten portions across both its drawers. Plus with Sync Finish, you can ensure both drawers finish simultaneously, even if different cooking settings are selected too.

Using the Tefal Easy Fry is simple and intuitive thanks to its seven pre-set modes that are selectable via the front control panel. These programs are for food types, rather than cooking methods, and including dedicated settings for Fries, Chicken, Vegetables and Desserts.

However, there is the option to control the temperature manually between 40-220°C if you’d prefer. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel.

Get Access

Overall, the Tefal XXL Dual Easy promises to be up to 40% faster than a traditional oven, using up to 99% less fat than traditional deep frying methods too. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Tefal XXL Dual Easy Air Fryer, it currently sports a 4.5-star rating based on over 2,390 Amazon customer reviews. Customers report that the air fryer is easy to use and performs well too. 

If you still haven’t experienced the benefits and convenience of an air fryer, then the Tefal XXL Dual Easy Air Fryer is a brilliant first choice, especially now it’s just £139.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale.

You might like…

These 4.5-star Sennheiser headphones are down to a bargain price

These 4.5-star Sennheiser headphones are down to a bargain price

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
The already affordable Fitbit Inspire is seeing a huge price cut on Amazon

The already affordable Fitbit Inspire is seeing a huge price cut on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
This limited time Garmin Epix deal destroys the Apple Watch Ultra 2

This limited time Garmin Epix deal destroys the Apple Watch Ultra 2

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
Our favourite five-star air fryer is discounted for Amazon Spring Deal Days

Our favourite five-star air fryer is discounted for Amazon Spring Deal Days

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
Don’t pay more than £120 on your next phone with this Samsung Galaxy Spring Sale deal

Don’t pay more than £120 on your next phone with this Samsung Galaxy Spring Sale deal

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
The four-star Oura Ring 3 is 20% off in Amazon’s Spring Sale

The four-star Oura Ring 3 is 20% off in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access