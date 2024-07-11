Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja air fryers can’t compete with this Amazon offer

Anyone in the market for a dual-tray air fryer at a much lower price than your average Ninja should check out this Amazon offer.

Everyone wants a Ninja air fryer. It’s the Apple of the countertop oven alternative world, but that applies to the price as well as the popularity.

This Amazon deal gets you a fully featured dual-dray air fryer from an alternative brand for a much lower price. You can now pick up the Tower T17099 Vortx Eco Dual Basket Air Fryer for just £91.79, which is a 43% saving on the £159.99 RRP.

Amazon is offering a huge saving on the Tower T17099 Vortx Eco Dual Basket Air Fryer.

Less than £100 for an air fryer with one 5.2L cooking compartment and one 3.3L cooking compartment, eight one-touch cooking presets, and 1700W cooking power is a phenomenal offer.

Vortx air frying technology rapidly circulates hot air around food, meaning that it cooks up to 30% faster than a conventional oven. You’ll also use way less oil in the process, making it a much more healthy method.

With such an efficient process, you’ll find that you’re using up to 70% less power than a regular oven. Tower estimates that you could reduce your energy bills by £224 per year. This air fryer deal will have paid for itself within months, effectively. It really is one of the best air fry deals around right now.

Those various modes ensure that you can do much more than air fry too. You can roast meat, bake cakes, grill steaks, and more.

