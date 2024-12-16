Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja Air Fryer will transform your holiday cooking and it’s 25% off

Chris Smith

If you haven’t enlisted an Air Fryer to help with the holiday cooking then you’re missing a serious trick. Right now you can get a brilliant Ninja model at a bargain price.

Amazon US is selling the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 air fryer for just $89.98, which is 25% off the list price of $119.99.

There’s free one-day delivery with Amazon Prime, meaning you’ll have it in more than enough time test some recipes before the family gatherings.

This model includes a five quart capacity in a single basket, which can house four pounds of fries or five pounds of chicken wings. The single basket makes it an awesome option to make a large amount of a single side dish.

There are also four cooking modes including roast, reheat, dehydrate, and air crisp making it a versatile kitchen player that’ll work faster and more efficiently than your standard oven. The temperature also goes up to 400F in max crisp mode for that extra crispiness on your dish of choice.

With the removable basket and crisper plate you’ll find it easier to clean and, by using 75% less fat than traditional frying methods, you’ll be eating healthier right out of the gate.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model here in the UK, as this model is designed for the US market. However, we’re almost universal fans of the Ninja Air Fryer range and have no problem recommending this device if it suits your needs from a space and functionality perspective.

If you want more room and maybe a dual basket then there are Ninja options that provide that, albeit for a bit more money. If you want something that has more functionality, there are 10-in-1 options too. If you feel like what’s described above can work for your family and kitchen set-up then go right ahead.

