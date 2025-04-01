The Ninja Air Fryer Pro is still just £79 after the Spring Sale

Missed your chance to grab an air fryer bargain in the Spring Sale? You’re in luck – the Ninja Air Fryer Pro is just £79 for a limited time only.

This 4.7L air fryer would typically cost you £129.99, making this a fantastic opportunity to pick it up for 39% less. That’s a total saving of £50.99 when you shop on Amazon before this deal ends.

Was £129.99

Now £79 View Deal

We spotted the Ninja Air Fryer Pro going for £75.99 during the Amazon Spring Sale, meaning you’ll only be paying £3.01 more for this post-sale bargain. If you missed your chance during the sale period, this is another opportunity to bag the air fryer for cheap this spring.

The Ninja Air Fryer Pro is a 4-in-1 air fryer from popular kitchen appliance brand Ninja.

This particular model has a 4.7L single drawer capacity designed to feed two people that is capable of fitting a whole 1kg chicken or up to 500g of fries at a time.

The air fryer has four cooking functions, including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate, and can be manually cranked up to 210°C for a crispy finish.

According to Ninja, this air fryer uses less energy than an oven and requires little to no oil to cook, making it the healthier choice for anyone looking to cut down on their fat intake.

We haven’t tested this particular model, but it boasts a strong 4.8/5 rating on Amazon, with customers praising the air fryer’s compact size, ease-of-use and value for money.

Looking for a different deal?

