Ninja air fryer deals don’t get much better than this

If you’re shopping for air fryer deals during this Prime Big Deal Days event – and we know a lot of you are – then you’ll struggle to find better than this Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 offer.

Amazon is selling the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 air fryer for just £129.99 for the span of its big sales event. That’s a 49 percent saving on its £254.99 RRP, which is one of the best air fryer deals around.

This is for the swanky Copper Black model of the Ninja Speedi, model number ON400UKCP. This is an impressively capacious 5.7L worktop cooker with – as the name rather suggests – 10 ways to cook your food. You can Steam Air Fry, Steam Bake, Steam, Grill, Air Fry, Bake/Roast, Dehydrate, Sear/Sauté, Slow Cook, and set the air fryer to create Speedi Meals.

The latter lets you create a complete three-part meal in as little as 15 minutes.

We reviewed the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 last year and gave it an impressive score of 4.5 out of 5. Our reviewer called it “a flexible appliance” that was “capable of some excellent results”.

The Steam Air Fry function, in particular, is truly incredible – especially if you’re in the market for a machine that makes incredible chips quickly and healthily.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the whole air fryer craze, it basically lets you cook food quicker than usual, with way less energy expended and – in many cases – a lot less oil used. We’re talking up to 75 percent less oil when it comes to chips.

This model comes with a removeable cooking pot, a set of silicone tongs, and a recipe guide.

All in all, this is one of the most flexible and downright convenient air fryers on the market. What’s more, at close to half price, it’s also a total steal right now.