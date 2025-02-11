Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

I never leave home without this device, and now it’s going cheap

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

The Kindle Paperwhite – the one device that I always have on my person – is now down to a bargain price on Amazon.

I’ll fully admit that it took me far too long to catch the reading bug but now that I’ve got it, there isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t keep the Kindle Paperwhite close to hand so I can dive into a quick chapter or two when I have a moment.

It’s one of the few products that I recommend buying at full price but now that Amazon’s discounted the Kindle Paperwhite down to just $134.99 from $159.99, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

Huge Kindle Paperwhite Price Drop

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of those rare devices that I recommend to everyone at full price, which is why this price cut is well worth jumping on.

  Amazon
  Was $159.99
  Now just $134.99
View Deal

While it’s always worth keeping a solid collection of paperbacks in your home (nothing beats a good book and a coffee on a Sunday), the Kindle Paperwhite just can’t be beat for convenience.

With 16GB of storage, you can store thousands of books at one time, so if you’re headed on holiday then you don’t have to worry about needing to run to the nearest book store when you’ve finished your most recent read. Just jump over to one of the other books stored in your library in an instant.

If you find yourself struggling with smaller print then you can change the size of the Kindle Paperwhite’s font quickly from a drop down menu. There’s also the OpenDyslexic font which uses a unique combination of spacing and bold letters to allow for easier reading for folks who have dyslexia.

This is also the latest Kindle Paperwhite to hit the market, being much faster than before and a joy to use. In his 4.5-star review for the device, Cam Bunton concluded: “the Kindle Paperwhite 2024 nails the balance between having the best, largest display without being a giant tablet-sized device. It’s a pleasure to read on, it lasts for weeks on a full charge and it’s waterproof. This could be the perfect Kindle.”

The Kindle Store also leaves no shortage of options for you to dive into, and you’ll find regular discounts on tons of bestsellers too. I just finished reading Bonnie Garmus’ Lessons in Chemistry and I cannot recommend it enough. For something with a more modern setting, Rory Stewart’s Politics on the Edge is a gripping memoir from start to finish.

Whether you’re buying for yourself or a loved one this Valentine’s Day, the Kindle Paperwhite is one of those rare devices that I recommend to everyone, especially when it’s going cheap.

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

