The new iPhone 16 has hit its lowest price yet on Amazon

If you’ve been tempted to upgrade to the latest iPhone since it launched in September, you’re in luck. Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 16 (128GB) to just £698 with this deal.

The iPhone 16 would typically cost £799. However, shop today and you’ll pay just £698, saving £101 on the 128GB smartphone in the process with this limited time deal.

This is by far the cheapest we’ve seen the phone fall on Amazon since its launch and applies to any colour, meaning you can choose between teal, black, pink, ultramarine and white depending on your favourite finish.

Is the iPhone 16 worth buying?

It might not be worth upgrading from the iPhone 15, but there's still a lot to like Pros New Action Button & Camera Controls

Two-generation jump in processing power

Relatively compact and portable Cons Camera Control placement isn’t ideal

Apple Intelligence isn’t the best – yet

No telephoto lens

The iPhone 16 is Apple’s latest flagship iPhone and the most affordable model in the iPhone 16 Series, sitting below the iPhone 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.

The smartphone is packed with high-end features, from its durable build, 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and 48-megapixel Fusion dual camera to the advanced A18 chipset running the device and the array of Apple Intelligence AI features it makes use of.

The iPhone 16 has an up to 22-hour battery life and supports both USB-C and wireless charging, including Apple’s own very convenient MagSafe standard.

Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter awarded the iPhone 16 four out of five stars, praising the phone’s new Action Button and Camera Controls, two-generation jump in processing power and compact design.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive iPhone 16 review.

Looking for a different deal?

