:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The new iPhone 16 has hit its lowest price yet on Amazon

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been tempted to upgrade to the latest iPhone since it launched in September, you’re in luck. Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 16 (128GB) to just £698 with this deal. 

The iPhone 16 would typically cost £799. However, shop today and you’ll pay just £698, saving £101 on the 128GB smartphone in the process with this limited time deal. 

Save more than £100 on the iPhone 16 (128GB)

Save more than £100 on the iPhone 16 (128GB)

Amazon has slashed £101 off the price of the newest iPhone model, reducing it to its lowest price yet from the retailer. Check out now to take home an iPhone 16 for just £698.

  • Amazon
  • Was £799
  • Now £698
View Deal

This is by far the cheapest we’ve seen the phone fall on Amazon since its launch and applies to any colour, meaning you can choose between teal, black, pink, ultramarine and white depending on your favourite finish. 

Is the iPhone 16 worth buying? 

Rear of the iPhone 16
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

It might not be worth upgrading from the iPhone 15, but there's still a lot to like

Pros

  • New Action Button & Camera Controls
  • Two-generation jump in processing power
  • Relatively compact and portable

Cons

  • Camera Control placement isn’t ideal
  • Apple Intelligence isn’t the best – yet
  • No telephoto lens

The iPhone 16 is Apple’s latest flagship iPhone and the most affordable model in the iPhone 16 Series, sitting below the iPhone 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. 

The smartphone is packed with high-end features, from its durable build, 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and 48-megapixel Fusion dual camera to the advanced A18 chipset running the device and the array of Apple Intelligence AI features it makes use of. 

The iPhone 16 has an up to 22-hour battery life and supports both USB-C and wireless charging, including Apple’s own very convenient MagSafe standard. 

Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter awarded the iPhone 16 four out of five stars, praising the phone’s new Action Button and Camera Controls, two-generation jump in processing power and compact design. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive iPhone 16 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re more of an Android fan, don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to save £100 on the brand new Samsung Galaxy S25 with this Currys discount code. 

You might like…

This mighty Shark vacuum has 26% off – but you’ll need to act fast

This mighty Shark vacuum has 26% off – but you’ll need to act fast

Jessica Gorringe 21 mins ago
Best SIM-only Deals April 2025: Affordable plans that offer flexibility and value

Best SIM-only Deals April 2025: Affordable plans that offer flexibility and value

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
At 41% off, the Spring Sale isn’t over for the Beats Studio Buds Plus

At 41% off, the Spring Sale isn’t over for the Beats Studio Buds Plus

Hannah Davies 23 hours ago
Vax’s convenient handheld carpet cleaner is down to a bargain price

Vax’s convenient handheld carpet cleaner is down to a bargain price

Jessica Gorringe 24 hours ago
This Android tablet that’s perfect for everyday use is now at its lowest ever price

This Android tablet that’s perfect for everyday use is now at its lowest ever price

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is still 22% cheaper for a limited time only

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is still 22% cheaper for a limited time only

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access