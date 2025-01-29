iPhone 15’s latest price cut has made it the perfect iPhone for most people

For any Apple fans looking to upgrade, or even Android users tempted to make the switch, this is the one iPhone deal I recommend right now.

Take it from me, as an iPhone user of over three years now, out of all the Apple handsets I’ve used it is the iPhone 15 that has impressed me the most and the one that I have stayed with the longest since launch. In fact it’s still the phone that I use as my daily driver.

It’s the one iPhone that I recommend for most people, and while its value proposition only improved thanks to a £100 price drop following the release of the iPhone 16, it’s now been made even more of a bargain thanks to an additional £50 cut, bringing it down to just £649.

Given that the iPhone 16 costs £150 more than that asking price, I’d recommend yesteryear’s entry-level iPhone unless you’re set on having Apple Intellgence on your device, although I’d argue that in its current state, Apple’s take on AI isn’t worth the upgrade. The iPhone 15 on the other hand is a different story.

For a bit of context, my experience with entry-level iPhones in the past has been somewhat hit and miss. I loved the iPhone 13 Mini for its pocketable size and processing parity with its larger sibling, but it didn’t have the best battery life out there. The iPhone 14 on the other hand, while a solid phone overall, just wasn’t a particularly exciting upgrade by any measure.

By comparison, the iPhone 15 brought a few key updates to the table which I still make use of to this day. For starters, it finally adopted the Dynamic Island cutout found in previous Pro-level iPhones. This bit of tech offers far more functionality than the garish notch of old, showing key tabs like estimated order delivery times and the current song or podcast that’s being played, all with terrific animations to boot.

From a charging standpoint, the iPhone 15 finally did away with Apple’s Lightning port, making the long-awaited jump to USB-C. I can’t stress enough just how convenient it is to now only need one cable for my phone, earbuds and tablet. Plus, you can always rely on MagSafe charging in a pinch.

Where the iPhone 15 really excels however is in its camera chops. The main wide-angle camera now boasts a 48MP sensor which is a huge improvement on the 12MP variant found on its predecessors. Having that upgraded sensor now means that you can get more detail out of a single shot which is fantastic for cropping photos after the fact, without losing clarity.

For all these reasons and more, the iPhone 15 hasn’t really left me wanting for anything, so if you need a great value iPhone that’s significantly shy of the prices you’d usually pay at the Apple Store, then this Amazon deal is the perfect option.