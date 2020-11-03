New iPad Air 4 Price Drop: Bag Apple’s 5-star tablet with a swift discount

The 5-star iPad Air 4 can now be picked up with a near £30 discount when you use the code PRODUCT5 over at Currys PC World’s eBay page.

With an RRP of £579, the aforementioned code will bring the iPad Air 4 down to just £550.05. While it might not be the most sizeable discount we’ve ever seen, it’s certainly worth shouting about given that the latest Apple iPad Air has only just hit the market.

Deal: Apple iPad Air 4 for just £550.05 (use code PRODUCT5)

Plus, if you’ve been holding out for an iPad upgrade (or even your first ever iPad), then as a five-star Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended device, there should be no bones about deciding which model to go for – it’s the iPad Air 4 all the way.

Out of all the new iPad models to drop in 2020, there’s no doubt that the most drastic change has been afforded to the iPad Air 4. Barely reminiscent of its predecessor, the iPad Air 4 drops the smooth edges in fair of the more boxed off design found on the new iPad Pro (and not too dissimilar to the iPhone 12).

There’s even more to shout about inside the iPad Air 4, as it now boasts Apple’s latest A14 chipset, the very same one found in the iPhone 12 range. It should go without saying, but with the A14 processor onboard, the iPad Air 4 runs incredibly well and can handle pretty much anything you throw at it without blinking an eye.

In his verdict for the iPad Air 4, Deputy Editor Max Parker wrote: “The iPad Air 4 is a truly excellent tablet, especially for the £599/$599 price. It even makes the iPad Pro 11-inch a tough sell, as the only real benefit is the faster display (among other smaller differences like the addition of LiDAR).”

Given that the price is now even cheaper than the RRP, opting for the iPad Air 4 over the iPad Pro 11-inch now feels like a no-brainer. Just remember to use the code PRODUCT5 to receive the full discount at the checkout.

