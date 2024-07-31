Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nespresso’s bargain coffee machine bundle just can’t be beaten

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee bundle deal is all you need to get started with the super-convenient pod coffee system.

In the bundle you get the Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Next automatic pod coffee machine, plus a Nespresso milk frother and a selection of 12 complementary coffee pods, for £109. That represents a huge saving of £91, or 46%, from the £200 RRP.

The machine can brew coffee in seven cup sizes: ristretto (25ml), espresso (40ml), double espresso (80ml), gran lungo cup (150ml), Mug (230ml), large mug (355ml), and carafe (535ml).

It’ll do so quickly, too, with an initial heat-up time of just 30 seconds. The machine then reads the barcode on each coffee pod and adjusts its settings accordingly.

We reviewed the Nespresso Vertuo Next system some time back, and gave it a glowing 4.5-star review. This is the second generation of the Nespresso system, which uses the same centrifugal system but in a smaller package.

It also adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth into the mix.

We found the Nespresso Vertuo Next to be simple to use, with an excellent selection of coffees. Most importantly, our reviewer found that it produced great-tasting coffee.

Thanks to its more compact nature, the Nespresso Vertuo Next is very easy to live with. It’ll fit on even the tightest of kitchen worktops, not problem.

Don’t forget that bundled in milk frother, which will whip up the white stuff to produce impeccable cappuccino, latte, and flat white beverages.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

