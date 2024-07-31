Nespresso’s bargain coffee machine bundle just can’t be beaten

This Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee bundle deal is all you need to get started with the super-convenient pod coffee system.

In the bundle you get the Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Next automatic pod coffee machine, plus a Nespresso milk frother and a selection of 12 complementary coffee pods, for £109. That represents a huge saving of £91, or 46%, from the £200 RRP.

This Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Next bundle gets you a coffee pod machine, a milk frother, and 12 coffee pods at a 46% discount.

Save 46%

Now £109 View Deal

The machine can brew coffee in seven cup sizes: ristretto (25ml), espresso (40ml), double espresso (80ml), gran lungo cup (150ml), Mug (230ml), large mug (355ml), and carafe (535ml).

It’ll do so quickly, too, with an initial heat-up time of just 30 seconds. The machine then reads the barcode on each coffee pod and adjusts its settings accordingly.

We reviewed the Nespresso Vertuo Next system some time back, and gave it a glowing 4.5-star review. This is the second generation of the Nespresso system, which uses the same centrifugal system but in a smaller package.

It also adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth into the mix.

We found the Nespresso Vertuo Next to be simple to use, with an excellent selection of coffees. Most importantly, our reviewer found that it produced great-tasting coffee.

Thanks to its more compact nature, the Nespresso Vertuo Next is very easy to live with. It’ll fit on even the tightest of kitchen worktops, not problem.

Don’t forget that bundled in milk frother, which will whip up the white stuff to produce impeccable cappuccino, latte, and flat white beverages.