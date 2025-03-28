:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

If you love coffee as much as I do, this Nespresso Spring sale deal is a must-buy

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

There are tons of great coffee machines reduced in the ongoing sale but for my money, there’s one that offers tremendous value above the rest.

We’re currently spoilt for choice when it comes to coffee machine deals in the Amazon Spring sale, and while it might be tempting to splurge on one of those really sophisticated barista-style machines, I think that for most people, the convenience of this particular Nespresso machine is a better match.

Right now you can buy the De’Longhi Lattissima One Evo for just £179 which is a massive 31% reduction on the original price of £259.99. This machine has all you need for a great tasting cup of coffee, including a built-in milk frother.

If you’ve yet to hop aboard the Nespresso bandwagon then let me tell you – you’re missing out. While I love a cup of coffee from an Aeropress or cafetiere, if I’m in a hurry then nothing tops the convenience of a Nespresso machine.

For starters, when it comes to brewing the coffee itself, all you have to do is fill up the water tank, pop your coffee pod in the machine, place your cup on the holster and press a button. That’s all that it takes, and you’ll be getting a tasty hit of rich, robust flavours in just a matter of seconds.

Because the De’Longhi Lattissima One Evo has a milk frother and dispenser built-in, you can also opt for a tall, cafe-style coffee at any time. Just fill up the milk jug and you can be diving into a cappuccino or latte macchiato in moments.

With regards to the coffee pods themselves, you have tons of options. Not only can you claim up to 50 free Nespresso pods when you buy this machine, but in most shops nowadays you can find Nespresso-style capsules from Starbucks, Black Sheep Coffee and more.

Personally I’m a big fan of Grind’s Nespresso pods as, not only do they taste great and have tons of flavours available, they’re also compostable to cut back on any plastic waste. If you do go for the plastic style pods however then Nespresso does run a recycling scheme that allows you to send them back easily so that they can be cleaned and reused.

As a final touch, the De’Longhi Lattissima One Evo is designed to be incredibly compact, which makes it a great option for kitchens that don’t have a ton of space available.

At just £179, the De’Longhi Lattissima One Evo is a true bargain for coffee fans everywhere, so make sure to add it to your collection while the discount is available.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

