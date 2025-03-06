This Nespresso Citiz deal is one tasty bargain for coffee drinkers

Need a new coffee machine to brighten up the kitchen, either at home or in the office? This Nespresso Citiz price cut is just the ticket.

Even though there’s a ton of choice out there when it comes to buying a new coffee machine, there’s no arguing with the fact that with regards to style, it’s Nespresso devices that rule the roost.

As luck would have it, one of the most eye-catching coffee machines in the company’s wares, the Nespresso Citiz in a slick Rose Pink, has just plummeted to only £129.99 from a much higher £189 price tag. To get a great looking and easy to use coffee machine on the cheap, this is a great option.

Nespresso Citiz Price Crash Now’s your chance to get a stylish and easy to use coffee machine at a signficantly discounted price, offering up the perfect treat for yourself or as a gift for Mother’s Day. Amazon

Was £189

Now just £129.99 View Deal

If you’ve yet to use a Nespresso machine then let me tell you, you’re in for an absolute treat. I added the Sage Creatista Uno to my kitchen a few years ago and haven’t looked back, as it’s now become an essential part of my daily coffee routine.

What separates Nespresso machines from the competition is the variety of coffee types available and the ease of turning them into a delicious brew. On the latter, all you have to do with the Citiz is lift up the handle, place a compatible coffee pod in the drawer and close it shut, press the button for the amount of coffee (espresso or lungo) that you’d like and you’re away. It’s that simple.

To give you an idea of what’s available in Nespresso’s range of coffee pods, there’s a welcome set included which features seven unique capsules. Of course, you also have plenty of options from third-parties including Starbucks, Black Sheep Coffee and Grind.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

Nespresso also has a recycling scheme set up so that once your coffee pods have been used, they can be collected and sent back to Nespresso to be cleaned and reused, helping to minimise plastic waste.

The only key part missing from this coffee machine is a milk frother, but there are plenty of separate options available to buy or, if no-one’s looking, you can always heat up some milk in the microwave (no judgement here).

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, this coffee machine would no doubt make for an excellent gift, but even if you just want to treat yourself, there’s a lot to love about the Nespresso Citiz when it’s so heavily reduced.