Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech.

1. NES Mini

With the PlayStation Classic on the horizon, everyone’s waiting to see if Nintendo will respond with a mini version of the N64. Until that happens however, why not take a gander at Nintendo’s existing offering which can now be had for a fraction of its original price. After a previous price drop, the NES Mini has sat comfortably at £49.99 but Base has gone one step further and dropped it again to £47.85. Simply put, there’s never been a better time to buy.

2. Dyson DC28C with five-year parts and labour warranty

It might be tempting to pick up a cheap vacuum at a ridiculously low price – we’ve all been there – but you almost always end up with a bog standard product that falters after a few months. With this great offer on a Dyson DC28C however, opting for a quality vacuum cleaner doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. You can nab the DC28C for just £144.99 through Argos’ eBay page – that’s a saving of over £60 when compared to Amazon. What makes this deal even better is the five-year parts and labour warranty given by the manufacturer.

3. TCL 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR

Now here’s a deal that has me truly jealous. I managed to nab a 55 inch TV for £399 over a year ago and that was a fantastic deal then, but seeing a 55 inch TV go for £379 brings a tear to my eye. Now admittedly, a TCL TV won’t be as good as something from bigger brands like Samsung or Sony, but if you’re strapped for cash then it’s a solid option. Just be sure to use the code AOSODEXO to bring the price down to £379.

4. iPhone XS – 15GB of data, £34/month with £410 upfront on O2

Now that the iPhone XS has hit the shelves, you might be wondering where to find the best value contract. There are definitely some serious contenders out there but I’ve found a contract that I think you’ll love. For just £34 a month, you’ll nab 15GB of data with O2. When you factor in the upfront cost of £410, the total cost of ownership comes to £1226. If you break that down, you’re roughly paying £9.60 a month for 15GB of data – a crazy deal and perfect for anyone who’s after a new phone in general.