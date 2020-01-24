Don’t get caught in an audio blackout with this £40 saving on the Sonos Move smart speaker on Amazon.

You may have heard that Sonos is phasing out some of its legacy speakers, meaning they won’t receive the latest software updates and, ultimately, will lose support making them unusable. For those unlucky owners of said products this Amazon deal couldn’t have come at a better time, now with a fantastic saving on the Sonos Move smart speaker.

One of Sonos’ speakers still standing strong, you can pick up the Sonos Move for £359, a substantial £40 slash on its original price point of £399, making this a worthy choice if you’re looking to replace.

Designed to be a slightly more heavy duty take on the portable speaker, the Sonos Move can come with you anywhere and ensure you’re always provided with the beats to keep you moving. Indeed, it can also stay in the comfort of your own home, too.

With the necessary Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the Sonos Move also hones in on its outdoor sound with Auto Trueplay, adapting in order to produce the best possible sound in any given environment.

In order to comply with any and all adventures outside, the Sonos Move also comes with an IP56 rating. This translates into the highest rating without actually allowing your speaker to be submerged, meaning it is splash, dust and mud proof. It also comes with drop-resistance, though at 3kg we’d be reluctant to make a habit of that considering the damage this dense speaker could probably do.

The Sonos Move has a 10-hour battery life and comes with a charging base for when you need a boost of juice. Much like other Sonos speakers, it also comes with the ability to connect to other speakers for a buildable sound or, with the help of the smartphone app, you can set speakers to different areas within the home.

Now down to £359, the Sonos Move is a great choice if you want the power and performance of a Sonos speaker but in a somewhat more portable package.

For amazing more offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…