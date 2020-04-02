The Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds are still going cheap. You can now pick up the Trusted Reviews highly recommended pair in black for just £163.04, saving you £66.96 off their original RRP.

With so many of us working from home, it can be tricky to find a quiet place to focus. If such a luxury is nowhere to be found, then noise-cancelling earbuds are the next best option. The WF-1000XM3’s are among our favourite true wireless earbuds, receiving a full 10/10 rating at Trusted Reviews, making this huge saving even more tempting.

Boasting a sleek black and bronze aesthetic, the earbuds are lightweight but fit securely when in place. They are also compatible with a handful of voice assistants, including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, making them the perfect shout for hands-free calls.

Two microphones team up to detect ambient sound and cancel it out with the QN1e processor. The earbuds come with adaptable touch panels so you can play, pause, skip and adjust the volume with the tap of a finger and personalise the Ambient Sound Control in the Headphone app, allowing you to customise how much sound you actually want to come through.

The earbuds have a 24 hour battery life with noise cancelling switched on – that’s six hours in the headphones and three extra charges in the case – with eight hours extra when noise cancelling is switched off.

In our review of the Sony WF-1000XM3, TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney wrote:

“The WF-1000XM3 build upon the original for another excellent true wireless earbud. The audio quality is superb, the design refined and they boast a number of features, such as noise cancellation, that most true wireless struggle to match. While they don’t have the best battery stamina in their class, and they lack high-quality aptX Bluetooth, this is as good as it gets for wireless in-ears”.

For whatever reason, the price on the WF-1000XM3 earbuds tends to fluctuate wildly – particularly on Amazon – so if you want snap up a pair at this incredible price, there’s no time like the present.

