The fantastic Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker has now been reduced by 29% in its Radical Red variant, making it cheaper than its Black Friday price.

As portable Bluetooth speakers go, Ultimate Ears has an impeccable range that constantly fluctuates in price, but this Wonderboom 2 deal is one not to be missed on Amazon. At its current price of just £63.98, that’s a slick saving of £26 to be had.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Deal Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 - Radical Red A durable and portable Bluetooth speaker, enjoy its IP67 rating ensuring water resistance up to 1 metre for 30 minutes. Able to float on water, it produces a stunning 360 sounding and features the new Outdoor Boost.

Ready to go on an adventure? The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is made with your next trip in mind, designed to be both eye-catching and durable as you get from A to B, and everything in between.

Available in a variety of garish colours, the Wonderboom 2 comes equipped with an IP67 rating. Dustproof, scratchproof and, most important of all, waterproof, the best part is you can take the speaker from shower to pool party, happily bobbing along whilst playing a few beats. In fact, the portable speaker can also be submerged in water up to one metre for up to 30 minutes.

But what about the most important feature of the speaker? The Wonderboom 2 delivers a far-reaching 360 sound that is sure to keep the party going, especially if its now 13-hour battery life is anything to go by. When juices are running low, you’ll be able to reach full charge within just two and a half hours.

The standout new feature of the Wonderboom 2 however, is definitely Outdoor Boost. Press down on the pine tree at the bottom of the speaker to activate an even wider sound. As described in our 10 out of 10 review: “Outdoor Mode produces an expansive soundstage, with vocals more pronounced.”

The Wonderboom 2 also boasts Ultimate Ears’ new Double Up feature, allowing you to pair the portable speaker with another of its kind to build a bigger sound.

With a reduction on the Radical Red edition, you can now purchase the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 for £63.98, £21.01 less than its original price point.

