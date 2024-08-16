Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Need some bargain headphones for the summer? This is the deal for you

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Heading off on a last minute summer holiday and need a trusty pair of noise-cancelling headphones to see you through your journey? These Soundcore over-ear headphones are a great pick. 

Save a solid £30.99 and get Anker’s Soundcorde Q30 Hybrid over-ear headphones for just £49 in this limited time deal on Amazon.

Get these noise-cancelling headphones for under £50 from Amazon

Designed for comfort, the Q30 Hybrid headphones’ lightweight body ensures they sit comfortably in place, even during long periods of wear, plus the ear cups are padded with memory foam and surrounded by an ultra-soft protein leather. 

The headphones boast active noise cancelling (ANC) technology, which is aided by dual noise-detecting microphones which detect and filter out up to 95% of low frequency sound.

There are three ANC modes to choose from, including Transport mode which, according to Anker, reduces up to 95% of engine noise, making them ideal for long-haul flights, and Outdoor mode which blocks traffic and wind sounds. 

There’s even a dedicated Indoor mode which adjusts noise cancelling to suit quieter locations but still removes distractions such as conversations. 

For moments when you need to hear your surroundings, such as to speak to someone in the office or listen out for a train announcement, simply press the right earcup for a couple of seconds to activate Transparency mode, which automatically reduces the ANC level. 

Although the Q30 Hybrids work with both iOS and Android smartphones, they provide exceptionally speedy connection to compatible Androids thanks to NFC pairing. Simply tap your Android on the right ear cup for an instant connection.

Otherwise, the Q30 Hybrid headphones offer multi-point connection, allowing you to simultaneously connect to two bluetooth devices for easy switching. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Q30 Hybrid headphones, they currently boast a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, based on over a whopping 71,200 customer reviews. Customers reported that the battery life, sound quality and noise cancelling ability are excellent features of the headphones.

If you need a trusty pair of headphones that are comfortable to wear for extended periods of time and offer multi-mode ANC, all for under £50, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better pair than the Soundcore Q30 Hybrid headphones.

