Need help with those New Year’s fitness goals? Ring Fit Adventure is just £60.29 until tomorrow

The next couple of weeks are for enjoying all of that good food and drink and celebrating the end of this harshest of years. Once January rolls around it’ll be time to get in shape.

While going back to the gym might be beyond your comfort level right now, your Nintendo Switch could come to the rescue with the addition of Ring Fit Adventure. You can bag a great deal on Ring Fit Adventure, which has been in short supply for much of 2020, courtesy of the Shop To eBay store.

DEAL: Get Ring Fit Adventure for £60.29 on eBay

Using the code PERCENTOFF at checkout brings the package down to £60.29 until it ends on Tuesday December 22. You can click and connect or get free delivery too.

The follow-up to the legendary Wii Fit that arrived in late 2019 and requires users to jog, squat and pose your way through fantasy worlds depicted on screen. The bundle includes the Ring-Con accessory, a leg strap and the game, which has received good reviews since it entered the market a year or so ago.

Our preview said: “Setting up the game seems fairly easy – you won’t need a large board like the Wii Fit. You simply need to place a Joy-Con in the leg strap and attach it to your thigh. For the Ring Con, you slide the Joy-Con onto a clip at one side then hold the grips.

“The peripherals can provide a great level of tracking too. If you enter your age and weight, Ring Fit Adventure can measure your activity and calorie-burning. The Joy-Con will also measure your pulse using its IR blaster.”

Have you tried Ring Fit Adventure? Does it hold a candle to the Wii Fit legend? Share your thoughts @trustedreviews on Twitter.