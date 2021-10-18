Need an upgrade? The iPhone 11 has fallen to almost £400

Looking for a better smartphone but not sure where to start? This iPhone 11 deal will help you save while still ensuring excellent quality.

Right now, you can bag an iPhone 11 for just £400.45 when shopping via Loop Mobile’s eBay store. These iPhone 11 units are all Certified Refurbished, having been vetted by Apple itself for their quality, and come with a 12-month warranty for added peace of mind.

This deal is specifically highlighting the 64GB version, although you can get a more substantial 128GB model also with a discount applied at the checkout.

Grab the iPhone 11 for just £400.45 with this deal If you’re looking for a high-quality smartphone but don’t want to break the bank, this iPhone 11 is just £400.45, making it the perfect time to join the Apple family. Loop Mobile

Discount at checkout

Now £400.45 View Deal

The phone features 4GB RAM, with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display that is colour-rich and includes True Tone, which will automatically adjust your phone’s brightness to the ambient light around you.

The iPhone 11 camera is also pretty impressive; there’s an ulatra-wide angle 12-megapixel optical image stabiliser alongside the main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. This means you can cram a lot more into your photos while keeping them crisp and colourful.

You can also record in 4K at 60fps, with Smart HDR and a Night mode that means you’ll still get quality photos even if the lighting isn’t great.

The iPhone 11 also packs in the A13 Bionic chipset, and while that isn’t the most current Apple chipset going, it’s still a speedy piece of tech that performs smoothly when handling a lot of day to day smartphone tasks.

In our review of the iPhone 11, we gave it an almost unbeatable 4.5/5 stars alongside a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, on account of the impressive camera and colour choice.

The verdict reads: “Apple has seen what most people want from the iPhone 11… if you’re updating an older iPhone then you’ll notice the vast array of improvements to camera, battery life and overall design straight away.”

So, unless you’re a stickler for an OLED display, the iPhone 11 should have you covered in terms of its specs and performance, and anyone who already owns an iPad or MacBook will notice how well the iPhone integrates into their existing ecosystem.

There’s no end date to the 10% discount at checkout, so it’s probably better not to wait and find out if you plan on making good use of it.