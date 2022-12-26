Need an Air Fryer for New Year? This deal is too good to pass up

Air fryers are the hot items this festive season and the deals just keep on coming. You can get a Ninja Foodi multitasker for £50 off.

It’s Boxing Day and that means loads of ace deals on the stuff you missed out on over Christmas. Amazon is selling the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Smart-Lid Multicooker for just £299, which is 18% off the RRP of £279. It’s a great, energy saving option and fun to use too.

Save big on this Ninja air fryer all-rounder on Boxing Day The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 multi cooker is £50 off in the Boxing Day sales. It can air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, steam, bake, or grill Amazon

RRP £279.99

Now £229 View Deal

This thing can do everything. It’s an air fryer, an electric pressure cooker, a slow cooker, and a combo-steamer. You can all grill and bake on it. It’s also got a 6-litre capacity, making it perfect for those big winter stews or family gatherings. The 6L pot is dishwasher safe, while there’s also a 3.7L cook and crisp basket and a reversible rack for grilling.

We haven’t reviewed this model, the OL550UK, yet, but we have reviewed the slightly larger OL750UK model and gave it a 4.5-star score.

Our reviewer called it an “all round brilliant multi-cooker for the who love to cook.” There are some greater differences, but the Ninja brand is often a by-word for quality when it comes to these flexible home cooking appliances.

This model is well reviewed by thousands of customers on Amazon. From 3,032 global ratings, 83% awarded it a 5-star score, while a further 10% gave it four stars.

We’re keeping tabs on the best Boxing Day sales on our main page too.